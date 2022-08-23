ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Alianna DeFreeze's killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court of Ohio last Thursday unanimously upheld the death sentence for Christopher Whitaker, the man convicted of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in the winter of 2017. Writing for the Court, Justice Patrick F. Fischer graphically recounted Whitaker's rape, torture, and murder of the Cleveland...
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
