Can you help identify him? Forensic facial reconstruction released 35 years after man's remains found near Youngstown cemetery
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Do you recognize this man?. It’s a mystery dating back to Sept. 10, 1987, and authorities in Northeast Ohio are hoping somebody might be able to help provide some answers. Authorities released multiple images Thursday morning that feature new forensic facial reconstruction of a man...
Canine parvovirus: Could the disease killing dogs in northern Michigan come to Ohio?
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — The "severe and highly contagious" canine parvovirus is the disease killing dozens of dogs in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula region, according to testing done by Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The affected dogs' medical history showed they were not fully vaccinated, a press release from...
Northeast Ohio firefighters save injured woman on Alaska mountain
MENTOR, Ohio — Imagine being injured and isolated miles from help on a mountain in Alaska. That was reality for one Tennessee woman, until a couple Northeast Ohio firefighters on a backpacking trip walked by. It was the first day of a trip years in the making for four...
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Alianna DeFreeze's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court of Ohio last Thursday unanimously upheld the death sentence for Christopher Whitaker, the man convicted of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in the winter of 2017. Writing for the Court, Justice Patrick F. Fischer graphically recounted Whitaker's rape, torture, and murder of the Cleveland...
Northeast Ohio woman recounts fleeing Ukraine, encourages Americans to remember war
This week marks the powerful anniversary of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Emma Henderson looks at how we got here.
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Picture-perfect day ahead: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for August 24, 2022
We have lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s today. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Lots of sunshine across Northeast Ohio: Morning weather forecast for August 23, 2022
We're tracking sunshine and warmer temperatures for today. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for August 23, 2022.
Medina among 10 Ohio counties to ban wind, solar projects under new state law
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties' moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the...
Cleveland weather forecast: Warmer temps ahead in Northeast Ohio
On Thursday, expect lots of sunshine to give way to increasing late day clouds. Temps will reach into the mid 80s.
