Record-Herald

Chillicothe wins 2nd FAC girls golf match

CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chillicothe Country Club. The Cavaliers won the match with a team score of 205. Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the medalist, shooting a 47. Chillicothe improves to...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Zane Trace beats Lady Lions

The Washington High School varsity volleyball team hosted the team from Zane Trace High School Wednesday, Aug. 24. In the varsity match, Zane Trace won, 25-3, 25-12 and 25-17. Zane Trace won the j-v match, 25-18, 25-20. Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Natalie Truex each had five kills for Washington. Allie Mongold...
PIONEER, OH

