Roster turnover is not unique in high school sports. The Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team, however, has a little extra in that area this season. The Patriots lost 10 players to graduation from last year’s team, which went 16-2-2, won its first district title since 2017 and captured its first league title since 2015.
Chillicothe wins 2nd FAC girls golf match
CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chillicothe Country Club. The Cavaliers won the match with a team score of 205. Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the medalist, shooting a 47. Chillicothe improves to...
Zane Trace beats Lady Lions
The Washington High School varsity volleyball team hosted the team from Zane Trace High School Wednesday, Aug. 24. In the varsity match, Zane Trace won, 25-3, 25-12 and 25-17. Zane Trace won the j-v match, 25-18, 25-20. Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Natalie Truex each had five kills for Washington. Allie Mongold...
