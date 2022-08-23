Read full article on original website
POLITICO
The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
AOL Corp
U.S. is 'losing some of these smaller farms' amid historic drought, economist says
The worst megadrought in 1,200 years continues to burden the American West, and it's forcing farmers to make tough decisions about their crops. A new survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation asked farmers, ranchers, and Farm Bureau staff in drought-stricken areas about changes they've made to operations. Of the 652 respondents, around three-quarters said they saw yields decline due to drought, and a third reported destroying crops because of the extreme dry conditions, up from 17% last year.
beefmagazine.com
Pasture conditions continues to impact feedlots
The August 1st Cattle on Feed report was released on August 19 and showed feedlot inventories declined seasonally but remained above year-ago levels. As James mentioned last week, drought continues to play a key role in the movement of cattle into feedlots this summer. Placements again exceeded expectations driven by large placements of lighter-weight cattle.
Agriculture Online
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Thursday, August 25, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the most excellent corn in the country, the USDA's plans to help underserved farmers, and the crop harvest in China. Editor Natalina Sents Bausch reports on the condition of corn across the top 18 corn growing states. The USDA pegs 7% of the country's...
beefmagazine.com
USDA takes new approach to farmer debt relief
Over the course of the next several weeks and months, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says the agency will be working on figuring out the best way to approach the issue of how to help economically distressed farmers maintain and keep their farming operations and also how USDA might be able to continue the effort that has been underway for a number of years in compensating farmers for aspects of discrimination.
investing.com
U.S waiving truck driver rules after BP Whiting shutdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Saturday it is temporarily waiving truck driver hours of service rules after the unanticipated shutdown of the BP (NYSE:BP) Whiting, Indiana refinery. Reuters reported Friday the 435,000 barrel-per-day refinery was shut down and undergoing damage assessment following loss of electrical power and...
beefmagazine.com
Be prepared for more open cows
On top of high fuel costs, current inflation, and high input costs, beef producers have had to deal with drought and extreme heat. Heat stress is normal for cattle in Kentucky because most of our cattle graze endophyte-infected fescue but the early onset this summer may cause some serious issues with pregnancy rates and calving rates.
USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities. “The idea here obviously is to enlarge the number of people that are engaged in […] The post USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn, soybeans rise on U.S. output worries
U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. Soybeans also climbed on concerns over supplies from the United States, although an expected...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans make big leap before end of day | Friday, August 26, 2022
September soybeans settled the day up 57¢, and November soybeans are up 33¢. Corn is up a few more cents since midday. September corn settled at $6.70, and December corn is at $6.65. CBOT and KC wheat are only a penny up from their midday price, and Minneapolis...
money.com
Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More
