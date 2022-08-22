Read full article on original website
Illinois Counties Begin Using Next Gen 911 System
(Morris, IL) — Several Illinois counties are using the Next Generation 911 system. State police say the new system is designed to provide access to emergency services from all sources. Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties, along with Northeastern Lake County Consolidated, recently went live with Next Generation 911. State police believes 60 systems will be using the new network by the end of the year.
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
Bill Haller dies, former MLB Umpire and longtime Fayette County resident
One of Fayette County’s most well known residents has passed away. Bill Haller died this past weekend at the age of 87. Haller was very well known for his time as a Major League Baseball umpire. Haller umpired in the American League from 1962 to 1982 and worked over 3,000 games, 4 All Star games, 4 American League Championship Series and 4 World Series, including the 1982 World Series. After his retirement as an umpire he worked for Major League Baseball and was also a scout for the White Sox and Yankees for a time. Haller remains pretty famous to this day—thanks to a famous video of him ejecting Orioles Manager Earl Weaver from a game in 1980—a video that is almost always a part of any list of great umpire/manager arguments to this day.
Fayette County had 51 cases of COVID-19 in period from 8/8 to 8/12
Fayette County saw 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the period from August 8th through August 12th. The Fayette County Health Department released those numbers for that work week period yesterday with the county also having a positivity rate of 14.3% during that time period. In total during the pandemic, there have been 7,784 total cases of COVID-19 and 101 total deaths.
