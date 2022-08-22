One of Fayette County’s most well known residents has passed away. Bill Haller died this past weekend at the age of 87. Haller was very well known for his time as a Major League Baseball umpire. Haller umpired in the American League from 1962 to 1982 and worked over 3,000 games, 4 All Star games, 4 American League Championship Series and 4 World Series, including the 1982 World Series. After his retirement as an umpire he worked for Major League Baseball and was also a scout for the White Sox and Yankees for a time. Haller remains pretty famous to this day—thanks to a famous video of him ejecting Orioles Manager Earl Weaver from a game in 1980—a video that is almost always a part of any list of great umpire/manager arguments to this day.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO