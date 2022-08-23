The regular pattern of metabolite changes in mushroom Inonotus hispidus in different growth periods and exploration of their indicator compounds

Read full article on original website
Influence of temperature gradient of slab track on the dynamic responses of the train-CRTS III slab track on subgrade nonlinear coupled system
Temperature is an important load for ballastless track. However, there is little research on the system dynamic responses when a train travels on a ballastless track under the temperature gradient of ballastless track. Considering the moving train, temperature gradient of slab track, gravity of slab track, and the contact nonlinearity between interfaces of slab track, a dynamic model for a high-speed train runs along the CRTS III slab track on subgrade is developed by a nonlinear coupled way in ANSYS. The system dynamic responses under the temperature gradient of slab track with different amplitudes are theoretically investigated with the model. The results show that: (1) The proportions of the initial force and stress caused by the temperature gradient of slab track are different for different calculation items. The initial fastener tension force and positive slab bending stress have large proportions exceeding 50%. (2) The maximum dynamic responses for slab track are not uniform along the track. The maximum slab bending stress, slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration appear in the slab middle, at the slab end, and at the concrete base end, respectively. (3) The maximum accelerations of track components appear when the fifth or sixth wheel passes the measuring point, and at least two cars should be used. (4) The temperature gradient of slab track has a small influence on the car body acceleration. However, the influences on the slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration, fastener tension force are large, and the influence on the slab bending stress is huge.
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Maize grain yield enhancement in modern hybrids associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density: a case study in northeast China
Lodging resistance is a critical trait in modern maize breeding. This study aimed to examine maize stalk lodging and its related characteristics in response to increasing planting densities in modern hybrids. A two-year field trial was conducted from 2018 to 2019 with two widely grown commercial hybrids ('Xy335' and 'Fm985') and three planting density treatments of 4.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (low density, LD), 6.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (medium density, MD), and 8.5"‰Ã—"‰104 plants/ha (high density, HD). New hybrid Fm985 had a significantly higher grain yield and lower lodging rate at HD, while there was no significance at LD and MD. Compared to Fm985, old hybrid Xy335 had a significantly high plant height, ear and gravity height, and culm length (CL) across the three planting densities, while opposite stalk bending strength (SBS), dry weight per unit length (DWPU), cross-sectional area, and the cellulose and lignin content in the basal internode were low. Correlation and path analysis revealed that kernel number per ear and lodging rate directly contributed to maize grain yield, while lodging-related traits of SBS, stem lignin, and DWPU had an indirect effect on maize grain yield, suggesting that modern hybrid maize yield enhancement is associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density in northeast China.
Molecular mechanisms underlying iron and phosphorus co-limitation responses in the nitrogen-fixing cyanobacterium Crocosphaera
In the nitrogen-limited subtropical gyres, diazotrophic cyanobacteria, including Crocosphaera, provide an essential ecosystem service by converting dinitrogen (N2) gas into ammonia to support primary production in these oligotrophic regimes. Natural gradients of phosphorus (P) and iron (Fe) availability in the low-latitude oceans constrain the biogeography and activity of diazotrophs with important implications for marine biogeochemical cycling. Much remains unknown regarding Crocosphaera's physiological and molecular responses to multiple nutrient limitations. We cultured C. watsonii under Fe, P, and Fe/P (co)-limiting scenarios to link cellular physiology with diel gene expression and observed unique physiological and transcriptional profiles for each treatment. Counterintuitively, reduced growth and N2 fixation resource use efficiencies (RUEs) for Fe or P under P limitation were alleviated under Fe/P co-limitation. Differential gene expression analyses show that Fe/P co-limited cells employ the same responses as single-nutrient limited cells that reduce cellular nutrient requirements and increase responsiveness to environmental change including smaller cell size, protein turnover (Fe-limited), and upregulation of environmental sense-and-respond systems (P-limited). Combined, these mechanisms enhance growth and RUEs in Fe/P co-limited cells. These findings are important to our understanding of nutrient controls on N2 fixation and the implications for primary productivity and microbial dynamics in a changing ocean.
Spatially patterned hydrogen peroxide orchestrates stomatal development in Arabidopsis
Stomatal pores allow gas exchange between plant and atmosphere. Stomatal development is regulated by multiple intrinsic developmental and environmental signals. Here, we show that spatially patterned hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) plays an essential role in stomatal development. H2O2 is remarkably enriched in meristemoids, which is established by spatial expression patterns of H2O2-scavenging enzyme CAT2 and APX1. SPEECHLESS (SPCH), a master regulator of stomatal development, directly binds to the promoters of CAT2 and APX1 to repress their expression in meristemoid cells. Mutations in CAT2 or APX1 result in an increased stomatal index. Ectopic expression of CAT2 driven by SPCH promoter significantly inhibits the stomatal development. Furthermore, H2O2 activates the energy sensor SnRK1 by inducing the nuclear localization of the catalytic Î±-subunit KIN10, which stabilizes SPCH to promote stomatal development. Overall, these results demonstrate that the spatial pattern of H2O2 in epidermal leaves is critical for the optimal stomatal development in Arabidopsis.
Hydrogen peroxide initiates oxidative stress and proteomic alterations in meningothelial cells
Meningothelial cells (MECs) are fundamental cells of the sheaths covering the brain and optic nerve, where they build a brain/optic nerve-cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) barrier that prevents the free flow of CSF from the subarachnoid space, but their exact roles and underlying mechanisms remain unclear. Our attempt here was to investigate the influence elicited by hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) on functional changes of MECs. Our study showed that cell viability of MECs was inhibited after cells were exposed to oxidative agents. Cells subjected to H2O2 at the concentration of 150Â ÂµM for 24Â h and 48Â h exhibited an elevation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) activity, decrease of total antioxidant capacity (T-AOC) level and reduced mitochondrial membrane potential (Î”Î¨m) compared with control cells. 95 protein spots with more than twofold difference were detected in two dimensional electrophoresis (2DE) gels through proteomics assay following H2O2 exposure for 48Â h, 10 proteins were identified through TOF/MS analysis. Among the proteomic changes explored, 8 proteins related to energy metabolism, mitochondrialÂ function, structural regulation, and cell cycle control were downregulated. Our study provides key insights that enhance our understanding of the role of MECs in the pathology of brain and optic nerve disorders.
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Abrupt drainage of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia, observed by satellite in 2020
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 190 (2022) Cite this article. Glacial lakes are increasing in number and extent under a warming climate. Despite demand for lake monitoring and understanding outburst mechanisms, studies of large outburst events are sparse. Here we report an outburst of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia. During the event in April"“July 2020, the lake level dropped by 18.3"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰m and the area decreased by 14.5"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰km2. The total water discharge was 3.7"‰Â±"‰0.2"‰km3, which is one of the largest glacial lake outbursts ever reported in satellite era. Satellite data indicated the collapse of a bump near the lake outlet triggered the event, by initiating erosion of the bank and bed of the outlet stream. Satellite gravimetry captured a signal of the event, although the magnitude of the corresponding mass change was inconsistent with the drained water mass. Our study demonstrated the potential for observing lake outburst using satellite imagery, altimetry, photogrammetry, and gravimetry.
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Stigmasterol attenuates hepatic steatosis in rats by strengthening the intestinal barrier and improving bile acid metabolism
Stigmasterol (ST) has been shown to improve both lipid and bile acid (BA) metabolism. However, the mechanism(s) by which ST prevents dyslipidemia via BA metabolism, and the potential involvement of other regulatory mechanisms, remains unclear. Here, we found that ST treatment effectively alleviates lipid metabolism disorder induced by a high-fat diet (HFD). Moreover, we also show that fecal microbiota transplantation from ST-treated rats displays similar protective effects in rats fed on an HFD. Our data confirm that the gut microbiota plays a key role in attenuating HFD-induced fat deposition and metabolic disorders. In particular, ST reverses HFD-induced gut microbiota dysbiosis in rats by reducing the relative abundance of Erysipelotrichaceae and Allobaculum bacteria in the gut. In addition, ST treatment also modifies the serum and fecal BA metabolome profiles in rats, especially in CYP7A1 mediated BA metabolic pathways. Furthermore, chenodeoxycholic acid combined with ST improves the therapeutic effects in HFD-induced dyslipidemia and hepatic steatosis. In addition, this treatment strategy also alters BA metabolism profiles via the CYP7A1 pathway and gut microbiota. Taken together, ST exerts beneficial effects against HFD-induced hyperlipidemia and obesity with the underlying mechanism being partially related to both the reprogramming of the intestinal microbiota and metabolism of BAs in enterohepatic circulation. This study provides a theoretical basis for further study of the anti-obesity effects of ST and consideration of the gut microbiota as a potential target for the treatment of HFD-induced dyslipidemia.
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing of microstructured multimaterial composites
Microstructured composites with hierarchically arranged fillers fabricated by three-dimensional (3D) printing show enhanced properties along the fillers' alignment direction. However, it is still challenging to achieve good control of the filler arrangement and high filler concentration simultaneously, which limits the printed material's properties. In this study, we develop a magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing technique (MDOD) to print aligned microplatelet reinforced composites. By performing drop-on-demand printing using aqueous slurry inks while applying an external magnetic field, MDOD can print composites with microplatelet fillers aligned at set angles with high filler concentrations up to 50"‰vol%. Moreover, MDOD allows multimaterial printing with voxelated control. We showcase the capabilities of MDOD by printing multimaterial piezoresistive sensors with tunable performances based on the local microstructure and composition. MDOD thus creates a large design space to enhance the mechanical and functional properties of 3D printed electronic or sensing devices using a wide range of materials.
Supplementation of mixed doses of glutamate and glutamine can improve the growth and gut health of piglets during the first 2Â weeks post-weaning
The aim of this study was to test the effect of mixing doses of glutamate (Glu) and glutamine (Gln) on the growth, health and gut health of post-weaning piglets. One hundred twenty weaned piglets (24"‰Â±"‰2Â days of age) were assigned to 6 dietary groups: (1) standard diet (CO); (2) CO plus Glu (6Â kg/Ton): 100Glu; (3) CO plus 75Glu"‰+"‰25Gln; (4) CO plus 50Glu"‰+"‰50Gln; (5) CO plus 25Glu"‰+"‰75Gln and (6) CO plus 100Gln. At days 8 and 21, blood was collected for haematological and reactive oxygen metabolite analysis, intestinal mucosa for morphological and gene expression analysis, and caecal content for microbial analysis. Data were fitted using a Generalised Linear Model (GLM). Piglet growth increased linearly with an increase in Gln from d7 to d14. The Glu:Gln ratio had a quadratic effect on faecal consistency and days of diarrhoea, neutrophil% and lymphocyte%, and a positive linear effect on monocyte% in the blood at d8. The amino acids (AAs) reduced the intraepithelial lymphocytes in the jejunum, and 100Gln improved intestinal barrier integrity at d8. The caecal microbiota did not differ. Overall, this study suggested a favourable effect of mixing Glu and Gln (25"‰+"‰75"“50"‰+"‰50) as a dietary supplementation in post-weaning piglets to benefit the immune and barrier function of the gut, resulting in an increase in faecal consistency and improvement of growth during the first 2 weeks post-weaning.
Retromer deficiency in Tauopathy models enhances the truncation and toxicity of Tau
Alteration of the levels, localization or post-translational processing of the microtubule associated protein Tau is associated with many neurodegenerative disorders. Here we develop adult-onset models for human Tau (hTau) toxicity in Drosophila that enable age-dependent quantitative measurement of central nervous system synapse loss and axonal degeneration, in addition to effects upon lifespan, to facilitate evaluation of factors that may contribute to Tau-dependent neurodegeneration. Using these models, we interrogate the interaction of hTau with the retromer complex, an evolutionarily conserved cargo-sorting protein assembly, whose reduced activity has been associated with both Parkinson's and late onset Alzheimer's disease. We reveal that reduction of retromer activity induces a potent enhancement of hTau toxicity upon synapse loss, axon retraction and lifespan through a specific increase in the production of a C-terminal truncated isoform of hTau. Our data establish a molecular and subcellular mechanism necessary and sufficient for the depletion of retromer activity to exacerbate Tau-dependent neurodegeneration.
Hepatic ARID3A facilitates liver cancer malignancy by cooperating with CEP131 to regulate an embryonic stem cell-like gene signature
Liver cancer stemness refers to the stem cell-like phenotype of hepatocarcinoma cells and is closely related to a high degree of tumour malignancy. Here, we identified AT-rich interacting domain 3A (ARID3A) as one of the most upregulated stemness-related transcription factors in liver cancer by an in vitro functional screen. ARID3A can promote liver cancer cell viability and metastasis both in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, ARID3A interacts with CEP131 and transcriptionally activates KDM3A by co-occupying its promoter element, further upregulating the expression of downstream embryonic stem (ES) signature genes via demethylation of H3K9me2. ARID3A and CEP131 promote an ES cell gene signature through activation of KDM3A and contribute to the poor prognosis of liver cancer patients. Collectively, these results provide evidence highlighting a transcription-dependent mechanism of ARID3A in stemness regulation in liver cancer. The ARID3A/CEP131-KDM3A regulatory circuit could serve as a prognostic indicator and potential therapeutic target for liver cancer.
QOGMP: QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm in software defined network
According to the research status of Software Defined Network (SDN) control layer traffic scheduling, we find the current common problems, including single path, easy congestion, Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and high delay. To solve these four problems, we design and implement a QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm for SDN, referred to as QOGMP. First, we propose a link weight calculation algorithm based on the idea of traction links and deep reinforcement learning, and conduct experimental verifications related to traction links. The algorithm considers QoS requirements and alleviates the problems of easy congestion and high delay. Then, we propose a traffic scheduling algorithm based on link weight and multi-path scheme, which also considers QoS requirements and solves the problem of single path. Finally, we combined the link weight calculation algorithm and the traffic scheduling algorithm to implement QOGMP, and carried out comparative experiments in the built simulation environment. The experimental results show that QOGMP is better than the two comparison algorithms in terms of delay and rescheduling rate.
Ammonia promotes the proliferation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells by regulating the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway
Ammonia plays an important role in cellular metabolism. However, ammonia is considered a toxic product. In bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, multipotent stem cells with high expression of glutamine synthetase (GS) in bone marrow, ammonia and glutamate can be converted to glutamine via glutamine synthetase activity to support the proliferation of MSCs. As a major nutritional amino acid for biosynthesis, glutamine can activate the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway to stimulate cell proliferation. The activation of mTOR can promote cell entry into S phase, thereby enhancing DNA synthesis and cell proliferation. Our studies demonstrated that mesenchymal stem cells can convert the toxic waste product ammonia into nutritional glutamine via GS activity. Then, the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway is activated to promote bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell proliferation. These results suggest a new therapeutic strategy and potential target for the treatment of diseases involving hyperammonemia.
