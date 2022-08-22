Read full article on original website
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
Heidi DiAngelo, Kathryn Mullins Join Ridecell to Elevate Strategic Alliances Around the Globe
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced two new members of the executive team: Heidi DiAngelo as Strategic Business Development Director and Kathryn Mullins as Growth Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005630/en/ Heidi DiAngelo, Strategic Business Development Director, Ridecell (Photo: Business Wire)
The 10-step strategy to social selling success
The key to successfully use social media to drive your business? Be yourself!. Being authentic online is the most important way to develop relationships and build trust, said Katie Yun, director of social media with Nationwide. Yun presented a webinar for the National Association for Fixed Annuities on using social media to create business opportunities.
Nurse Innovation in the Making, Building a Global Digital Healthcare Academy with Peter Preziosi, Quality Analyst and Credentialing Lead at the W.H.O Academy
Nurse Innovation in the Making, Building a Global Digital Healthcare Academy with Peter Preziosi, Quality Analyst and Credentialing Lead at the W.H.O Academy. Dream big and get your ideas built! This episode features a nurse innovator that’s building something big at the World Health Organization. This week’s guest on...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Impact of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Modern Business
Data is the new song of the town! You will always hear about how data is essential and the mode in which businesses are using it to enhance revenue generation. According to statistics, 91.5% of the best-performing companies have invested heavily in using Artificial Intelligence. Besides, there is a lot of data generated by businesses daily. However, the problem is how businesses use this data to enhance their performance and create a better playground for their long-term success.
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
7 ways to build a truly equitable DEI strategy
The cultural impacts of a racialized pandemic have created a rejuvenated interest in DEI spaces over the past few years. Such interest has opened new doors for folks to join the ranks of “DEI experts,” while also creating new pathways for underrepresented peoples to gain access to positions of power—and perceived power. According to LinkedIn data, between 2015 and 2020, there was a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI roles. The number of people globally with the “head of diversity” title more than doubled (107% growth).
Accenture Named a Leader in Sustainability Enablement Technology Services by Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural “ Sustainability Enablement Technology Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 ” report, by industry analyst firm Everest Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005515/en/ Everest Group Sustainability Enablement Technology Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Email will be with us until the universe dies, so these startups are working to make it better
Email is a necessary evil. So whenever I hear about startups looking to innovate on the decades-old communication tech, I’m instantly intrigued considering the huge number of potential areas of improvement. Plus, talk about a large TAM!. Startups have taken note. Boomerang launched its email productivity software in 2010,...
Developer Visibility Focus Advances at SmartBear with Senior AI and Observability Hires
SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired world-class artificial intelligence (AI) leader Jim Wu as VP of AI and Data Science working in the SmartBear Innovation Labs and product management leader Anthony Bryce as VP of Product Management. Both are supporting the company’s strategy to provide critically-needed visibility for developers to manage quality outcomes across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) as the market shifts to modern developer-led practices. Jim previously served Nuance Communications for more than 14 years, most recently as VP, Corporate Research. Anthony served BMC Software for 12 years, most recently as Director of Product Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005142/en/ SmartBear adds world-class AI leader Jim Wu and industry expert Anthony Bryce to leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SCYTHE’s Elizabeth Wharton Named Cybersecurity or Privacy Woman Law Professional for 2022 By United Cybersecurity Alliance
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- SCYTHE, a leader in adversarial emulation, has announced that Elizabeth Wharton, Vice President of Operations, was honored with the Cybersecurity or Privacy Woman Law Professional of the Year for 2022. The award was presented at the Cybersecurity Women of the Year Awards GALA 2022 in Las Vegas which coincided with the 2022 BlackHat, BSides and DefCon conferences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005249/en/ Elizabeth Wharton, SCYTHE (Photo: Business Wire)
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The future of the CEO job is becoming more techie, outside the tech industry
Most often, companies look to executives in positions like COO or CFO to fill open CEO roles. But recent chief executive officer appointments at Weber and XPO Logistics show more companies are seeing value in having a leader with a tech background. That provides a new opportunity for chief technology...
