Miami County, KS

WIBW

One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
St. Joseph Post

Kansas deputies improvise, rescue kitten from cistern

OSAGE COUNTY—On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a different type of call, according to the Osage County Sheriff's office. Deputies learned that a kitten that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep cistern. With assistance from Osage County Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS, and the homeowner, first...
St. Joseph Post

Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
KAKE TV

Sheriff's office identifies jet skier who drowned at Kansas lake

HILLSDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas have identified a jet skier who drowned at a lake on Sunday. The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies and EMS responded, along with state parks officials, to the report of an unresponsive subject at a small watercraft ramp at Hillsdale Reservoir.
WIBW

School bus accident sends Wellsville students to hospital

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A school bus accident in rural Franklin County sent two children to the hospital on Thursday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Riley and Wyoming Rd. in rural Franklin Co. with reports of a traffic accident.
KCTV 5

Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
KSNT News

3-car crash reported in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
WIBW

Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
St. Joseph Post

Man dead after Kansas City-area officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Tueday, Blue Springs Police were assisting an outside agency in apprehending two individuals near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE RD Mize Road, according to a media release. When officers attempted to approach the individuals,...
