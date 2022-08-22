Read full article on original website
Sugar-Salem community rallying to 5K for cross-country coach's infant daughter
A 9-month-old girl suffering from a congenital abnormality will receive some financial help to cover medical expenses thanks to the upcoming “Run For A Reason 5K” next month. Avantguard organized the run for Salem’s Klaire Jardine. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Porter Park in Rexburg and...
Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth
Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
Train slams into truck north of Sugar City
A train traveling southbound T-boned a box delivery truck on the railroad tracks north of Sugar City on Tuesday afternoon in Madison County. The accident occurred a little after 3:20 p.m. on state Highway 33, just east of U.S. Highway 20 where the trains cross right there, said Sgt. Isaac Payne, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Madison School District levy election set for Tuesday
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to determine whether to support a $1.95 million operational levy for Madison School District 321. “It’s an ongoing levy. It’s been in place since 2012,” said Madison School District Superintendent Randy Lords in a Facebook video posted on Aug. 8. “It has to be voted on every two years, and the community has been very gracious in the past approving that.”
Dr. Maurice "Mo" D Brown
Dr. Maurice "Mo" D Brown 8/12/1960 - 8/22/2022 We lost Mo on August 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born August 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended High School in Sugar City Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979.
Louise Schwendiman
Louise Schwendiman 10/27/1928 - 8/9/2022 Ellen Louise Clark Schwendiman passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug 9, 2022, in the loving care of the Trent & Wendy Twiggs family. She was just 2 months short of being 94 years old, having been born on October 27, 1928. She was the daughter of Wiliam Kieth and Sarah Ellen Clark.
