Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to determine whether to support a $1.95 million operational levy for Madison School District 321. “It’s an ongoing levy. It’s been in place since 2012,” said Madison School District Superintendent Randy Lords in a Facebook video posted on Aug. 8. “It has to be voted on every two years, and the community has been very gracious in the past approving that.”

MADISON COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO