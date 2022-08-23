Read full article on original website
1872 E Outer Dr
Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
5540 Grayton Street OFF BOARD
Awesome East English Village 2 Bedrooms unit - Awesome East English Village 2 Family Home with 2 Bedroom, 1 bath lower level available. large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Full eat-in updated Kitchen with Granite countertop with, and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Tenant pays all utilities. Before viewing this property...
11500 Warren Blvd
Section 8 Approved - Heat Included- Security Deposit Waiver Program - HUGE 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with updates galore. Wall to wall carpet , tile , updated kitchen, air conditioning, Onsite laundry and plenty of parking. This community features on site grill stations and Gazebo in convenient location. Section 8 and other HCV programs are accepted. Ask us how to "Skip" your security deposit!
2011 Ewald Circle
3 bedroom Detroit west side. With garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with garage. On ewald circle surrounded by an area undergoing new development. *OCCUPIED PROPERTY DO NOT APPROACH WITH OUT APPOINTMENT*. Tenants pay water, gas, and lights. Section 8 ok. Voucher should be more than rent amount. Tenant...
497 Prentis St
Walk in to this historic building to find beautiful woodwork, along with breathtaking wood floors. Spacious living room and dining that offer plenty of natural light. The dining room features classic woodwork that adds character to this one of a kind apartment. The kitchen is updated with cabinet lighting and appliances, along with beautiful exposed brick. This 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment is conveniently located near everything Midtown has to offer. Steps away from Marcus Market, Jolly Pumpkin, Sy Thai, Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company and so much more!
1729 Vinewood St Apt 1
Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. BR.
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
2237 CHRISTINE S.
WESTLAND 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR LEASE - THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! MODERN VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT, APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, PLUS A DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, GAS FORCED AIR HEAT, AND BACK PORCH AREA FOR ADDED STORAGE. NON-SMOKING PLEASE. PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH APPLICATION APPROVAL. CALL FOR INFORMATION 517-540-9560.
8049 Carlin St
***********A Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Colonial****************. This beautiful colonial home is available for leasing. It has stylish laminate hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted and roomy. A large basement with storage, fenced backyard and close to the City of Dearborn. If interested in a showing, please call Ms. Bond at 586-567-4205.
3200 Crooks Rd
Newer remodeled and fleshly painted ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Rochester Hills (Avondale school). Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring through the whole house. The kitchen with high end cabinets and granite countertop and newer appliances. Fireplace in living room and there is a library(could be used as a small bedroom), a full basement and 2 cars detached garage.
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
7344 Dacosta
$1000 - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow - Renovated corner lot bungalow is a must see! Hardwood floors and newer carpeting throughout, renovated bathroom, large yard, and a two car garage! Pet Friendly with fees. $1000/month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum score of 600 required.
24541 Fern
NO SEC 8 - Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch style home with detached 2 car garage. Appliances not included - partially fenced yard available now. **NET MONTHLY INCOME OF 3,900.00 REQUIRED TO QUALIFY. Looking for good credit/rental history as well. You pay all utilities including trash removal. dishwasher...
Foxpointe Townhouses
Looking for a Townhouse?? Call Sandy today to schedule your appointment - Open 6 days a week!. Elegant townhomes designed for individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyles.Tucked away in its own scenic domain...in an atmosphere which is peaceful, secluded, unspoiled and country-like. Foxpointe is nevertheless in the heart of recreational activity, near excellent shopping, expressways, schools, golf courses, Michigan's finest restaurants and minutes away from the quaint village of Farmington. Impressive in its New England Architecture this magnificent townhome community is the ultimate blend of luxury, comfort, beauty and convenience.
18673 Santa Barbara
Lovely home - Beautiful brick Tudor style home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living room, dining room and full unfinished basement. This home also has a backyard deck and detached garage. A MUST SEE!. Call/text between the hours of 8AM-9PM or email anytime to schedule a tour. P: (248) 717-1250...
