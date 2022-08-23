Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
thevarsitynews.net
1872 E Outer Dr
Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
thevarsitynews.net
5540 Grayton Street OFF BOARD
Awesome East English Village 2 Bedrooms unit - Awesome East English Village 2 Family Home with 2 Bedroom, 1 bath lower level available. large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Full eat-in updated Kitchen with Granite countertop with, and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Tenant pays all utilities. Before viewing this property...
thevarsitynews.net
2011 Ewald Circle
3 bedroom Detroit west side. With garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with garage. On ewald circle surrounded by an area undergoing new development. *OCCUPIED PROPERTY DO NOT APPROACH WITH OUT APPOINTMENT*. Tenants pay water, gas, and lights. Section 8 ok. Voucher should be more than rent amount. Tenant...
thevarsitynews.net
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevarsitynews.net
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
thevarsitynews.net
1729 Vinewood St Apt 1
Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. BR.
thevarsitynews.net
8049 Carlin St
***********A Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Colonial****************. This beautiful colonial home is available for leasing. It has stylish laminate hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted and roomy. A large basement with storage, fenced backyard and close to the City of Dearborn. If interested in a showing, please call Ms. Bond at 586-567-4205.
thevarsitynews.net
24541 Fern
NO SEC 8 - Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch style home with detached 2 car garage. Appliances not included - partially fenced yard available now. **NET MONTHLY INCOME OF 3,900.00 REQUIRED TO QUALIFY. Looking for good credit/rental history as well. You pay all utilities including trash removal. dishwasher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevarsitynews.net
20649 Kenosha
- Gorgeously Remodeled Three Bedroom Bungalow for Rent. This charming home features fresh paint throughout, newer oak kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors, nice open and clean basement, detached garage, a deck in the back yard for all of your summer BBQ's, and much more! To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.
thevarsitynews.net
1077 Foxboro
Beautiful Townhouse Condominium with The Third Room Loft. Vaulted Ceiling, Huge Skylight, Balcony, One car attached Garage in Troy. Near major Mall and near the I75 Freeway. All appliances included. FURNISHED, with everything you need down to the cookware! Water included. No pets allowed. Must see! Will not last!. No...
thevarsitynews.net
18673 Santa Barbara
Lovely home - Beautiful brick Tudor style home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living room, dining room and full unfinished basement. This home also has a backyard deck and detached garage. A MUST SEE!. Call/text between the hours of 8AM-9PM or email anytime to schedule a tour. P: (248) 717-1250...
thevarsitynews.net
6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411
Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevarsitynews.net
Lathrup Court
Small community of two newly-built apartment buildings in charming Lathrup Village. Located off of Eleven mile with easy access to plenty local freeways. A plethora of city parks, shops, restaurants and a farmers market, all within waking distance!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 17440 W 11 Mile Rd, Lathrup Village, MI.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
fox2detroit.com
Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained
FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Known for Burgers and Hog Dogs Expanding
It’s great when a local, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has so many national chains, which can be great, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings. Now, a Michigan favorite has announced...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Detroit News
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
Comments / 0