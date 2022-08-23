Read full article on original website
Six Competing for 2022 Tuscarawas Fair Queen
Six young ladies interviewed to become the next representative of the Tuscarawas County Fair. The position allows the selected youth to travel around the state at other fairs and participate in events and parades. In 2021, Cameron Brandt was named King and crowned Queen was Riley Randolph. Interviewing for 2022...
Donna Irene Swaldo – August 23, 2022
Donna Irene Swaldo, age 90, of Uhrichsville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1931, to the late Delbert and Evelyn (Crouse) Meese of Brightwood. She is also preceded in death by her sister Betty (Harold) Peterman and her brother Melvin (Mary Lou) Meese.
Dover Library Gets More Tech to Loan Out
Mary Alice Reporting – More technology is available to check out at the Dover Public Library. They received funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program and this affords the library to purchase eight Samsung tablets that connect to the internet through Wi-Fi as well as date service. This allows the device to act as a tablet and a hotspot, providing internet for other devices.
