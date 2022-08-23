ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

mountainjackpot.com

Cat’s Corner: Celebrate the “Dog Days of Summer”

Our extended Monsoon Season here in Teller County has certainly produced some astounding amounts of rain! The other day out here where I live we actually had about four inches of accumulated hail; a storm of epic proportions in a matter of minutes! The upside is that it is so very lush and green up here in the Pikes Peak region.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed one northbound lane of Powers Blvd. just south of Barnes Rd., due to a crash in the area. CSPD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes at this time. We have a crew en route to gather more information. We will be The post Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Mountain Almanac for the Week of August 23

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall. The meeting is available in-person and on Zoom. Wellness Walk. Scheduled for at the Aug. 24 at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center at 9 a.m. Meet at the lower level and choose a one, two or three-mile hike. Maps are available. Healthy living tips and mindfulness exercises to enhance your walk. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and bring plenty of water. Free admission.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show

Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal crash in El Paso County

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 94 near New Log Road in El Paso County. According to information provided by CSP Trooper Joshua Yoder, the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, described as a 21-year-old woman, was headed east on Highway 94, and was reported to be passing aggressively prior to the crash.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom.  Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KKTV

Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What will winter be like in southern Colorado? You may be asking yourself that after pictures of August snow falling on Pikes Peak the past few days shook our Facebook page to the core ... some have asked if the active monsoon season will have any effect either. We’ll try to answer these questions below. First off:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts

The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go: When and where is the Colorado State Fair? The state fair is at the Colorado State...
PUEBLO, CO
QSR magazine

Salad Chain Green District Signs Leases for 12 Locations

Louisville, Kentucky-based Green District is bringing its fresh, made-to-order salads out west. With nine restaurant locations currently operating in Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Green District has signed leases to open 12 new locations in Colorado Springs, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City by mid-2023. The first western market locations to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

