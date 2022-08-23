The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall. The meeting is available in-person and on Zoom. Wellness Walk. Scheduled for at the Aug. 24 at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center at 9 a.m. Meet at the lower level and choose a one, two or three-mile hike. Maps are available. Healthy living tips and mindfulness exercises to enhance your walk. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and bring plenty of water. Free admission.

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO