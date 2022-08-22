Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
bulletin-news.com
Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy
The death of a man is being looked into, the Quincy Police Department stated on Sunday. According to a press statement from the Quincy Police Department, the Quincy Police Department received a report of gunfire about 1:46 a.m. on Sunday between South Jackson Street and US Highway 90. When QPD...
wlds.com
Inmates Arrested for Smuggling Drugs into Jail
Three people were arrested on drug charges inside the Pike County Jail last week. According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a drug investigation at the Pike County Jail facility at 9:10 pm last Wednesday, August 17th. Through the course...
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 18-22, 2022
WORLEY,ANDY J (41 of Lomax, IL) Driving While License Suspended. JONES,MCKENZIE J (26 of Hamilton, IL) Hancock County Warrant. CARY,SHANNEN L (37 of Ferris, IL) Contributing to the Dependency of a Minor. 08/21/2022. DUNSWORTH,FRANZ G (61 of Carthage, IL) Domestic Battery. 08/22/2022. MCCALL,KIRBY L (67 of Hamilton, IL) Theft. Miss...
Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple
Prosecutors charged a Mexico, Missouri, man Monday with five felonies for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly couple. The post Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wlds.com
Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs
Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs. Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM. Scanner chatter says that employees have made it...
muddyrivernews.com
Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
wlds.com
Quincy Woman Recants Ineffective Counsel Claims; Plans to Appeal Plea Anyway
A Quincy woman who pleaded guilty in April in Adams County Court to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated sexual assault is sending mixed signals to the court. Muddy River News reports that 33 year old Karen Blackledge sent a letter to the Adams County Circuit...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 8-12, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Robert Brewer and Tammy Brewer of Pittsfield sold a 60.35-acre farm...
wmay.com
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
wlds.com
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
vandalialeader.com
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Three now convicted in prison inmate death
Ashley Conrad and David Adam discuss the tragic situation at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling, and Ashley talks about millions of new road money wanted to transform those who enter Quincy from the west and the south. Liquor Booth, Utopia, The Abbey, Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Instant Replay...
khqa.com
LIHEAP funds will soon be available to Illinois residents
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Residents in four Illinois counties will soon be able to apply for financial assistance for utility bills. The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is the administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Beginning September 1, the...
muddyrivernews.com
Local law firm enters new partnership
James L. Palmer, Joseph A. Duesterhaus and Christopher G. Scholz — Submitted photos. QUINCY— Attorneys James L. Palmer, Joseph A. Duesterhaus and Christopher G. Scholz have formed a new partnership, Scholz, Palmer & Duesterhaus LLP, commencing September 1, 2022. The new partnership is a successor to the original...
muddyrivernews.com
Friends of the Log Cabins to hold workday Saturday in preparation for Frontier Settlement Day
QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins has scheduled a workday from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Log Cabin Village in Quinsippi Island Park, which can accessed by All America Park, just off Bonansinga Drive. Plans are to prepare the village for Frontier Settlement...
muddyrivernews.com
As Carter’s Coffee Bar opens Broadway location, co-owner already planning expansion into Palmyra
QUINCY — Carter’s Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening of its second site at Seventh and Broadway on Monday, but co-owner Ciara Weese already is thinking about the future. Rather than build a third business from the ground up, Weese says a Carter’s franchise will be going in...
muddyrivernews.com
WIU Ag major matches Illinois State Fair record during Sale of Champions
MACOMB, Ill. – Not only did Western Illinois University senior agriculture major Ashtin Guyer, of Flat Rock, IL, show this year’s Illinois State Fair Grand Champion Market Steer, her entry also created a bidding war between Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and his wife, MK, to purchase her entry, “King,” which ended by matching a fair record of $105,000.
