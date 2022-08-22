ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wlds.com

Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
bulletin-news.com

Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy

The death of a man is being looked into, the Quincy Police Department stated on Sunday. According to a press statement from the Quincy Police Department, the Quincy Police Department received a report of gunfire about 1:46 a.m. on Sunday between South Jackson Street and US Highway 90. When QPD...
wlds.com

Inmates Arrested for Smuggling Drugs into Jail

Three people were arrested on drug charges inside the Pike County Jail last week. According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a drug investigation at the Pike County Jail facility at 9:10 pm last Wednesday, August 17th. Through the course...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 18-22, 2022

WORLEY,ANDY J (41 of Lomax, IL) Driving While License Suspended. JONES,MCKENZIE J (26 of Hamilton, IL) Hancock County Warrant. CARY,SHANNEN L (37 of Ferris, IL) Contributing to the Dependency of a Minor. 08/21/2022. DUNSWORTH,FRANZ G (61 of Carthage, IL) Domestic Battery. 08/22/2022. MCCALL,KIRBY L (67 of Hamilton, IL) Theft. Miss...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs

Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs. Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM. Scanner chatter says that employees have made it...
BLUFFS, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
VANDALIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 8-12, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Robert Brewer and Tammy Brewer of Pittsfield sold a 60.35-acre farm...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death

A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
MOUNT STERLING, IL
vandalialeader.com

Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54

Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Three now convicted in prison inmate death

Ashley Conrad and David Adam discuss the tragic situation at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling, and Ashley talks about millions of new road money wanted to transform those who enter Quincy from the west and the south. Liquor Booth, Utopia, The Abbey, Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Instant Replay...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

LIHEAP funds will soon be available to Illinois residents

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Residents in four Illinois counties will soon be able to apply for financial assistance for utility bills. The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is the administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Beginning September 1, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Local law firm enters new partnership

James L. Palmer, Joseph A. Duesterhaus and Christopher G. Scholz — Submitted photos. QUINCY— Attorneys James L. Palmer, Joseph A. Duesterhaus and Christopher G. Scholz have formed a new partnership, Scholz, Palmer & Duesterhaus LLP, commencing September 1, 2022. The new partnership is a successor to the original...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

WIU Ag major matches Illinois State Fair record during Sale of Champions

MACOMB, Ill. – Not only did Western Illinois University senior agriculture major Ashtin Guyer, of Flat Rock, IL, show this year’s Illinois State Fair Grand Champion Market Steer, her entry also created a bidding war between Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and his wife, MK, to purchase her entry, “King,” which ended by matching a fair record of $105,000.
ILLINOIS STATE

