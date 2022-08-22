ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Marlins cut ties with veteran power-hitting 1B Jesús Aguilar

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesús Aguilar for assignment on Friday, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only 236. With Miami losing 15 of 22 games in August and falling out of NL wild-card contention, Aguilar lost significant playing time to rookie Lewin Díaz. Garrett Cooper, who split time with Aguilar at first base and designated hitter, was activated from the injured list Friday. “It didn’t come as a surprise because Cooper and three guys can’t be here,” Aguilar said before the Marlins opened a four-game home series against the NL-West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. “I understand the move and I understand the business.”
