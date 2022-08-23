ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

CareFlight responds to I-75 NB crash

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Two people have been transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital following a crash on I-75 on Monday evening.

One person dead following Wayne Township crash

The one-vehicle crash was reported at 7:44 p.m on I-75 northbound.

The crash scene has been cleared as of 10:27 p.m.

There is no information yet on the condition of the crash victims.

