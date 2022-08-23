CareFlight responds to I-75 NB crash
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Two people have been transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital following a crash on I-75 on Monday evening.One person dead following Wayne Township crash
The one-vehicle crash was reported at 7:44 p.m on I-75 northbound.
The crash scene has been cleared as of 10:27 p.m.
There is no information yet on the condition of the crash victims.
