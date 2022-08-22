ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Woman carrying fetus without a skull to seek abortion in another state following Louisiana ban

A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though doctors told her that her baby had a rare birth defect and would not survive. Nancy Davis said she found out 10 weeks into her pregnancy that her unborn child had a condition called Acrania, where the fetus' skull does not form inside the womb. The Fetal Medicine Foundation said a baby born with this "lethal condition" does not survive past the first week.
LOUISIANA STATE
wortfm.org

Updated Report Flags Proposed Bills in Wisconsin As “Election Subversion”

Wisconsin is number one in legislative efforts to overhaul election administration, according to an updated report published yesterday. The report, by States United Democracy Center, Protect Democracy and Law Forward, tracks legislative and other attempts at increasing the risk of so-called “election subversion,” which the report defines as “the risk that an election’s declared outcome does not reflect the choice of the voters.” The report breaks down different ways a bill proposed by a state legislature can do this. And according to these metrics, Wisconsin’s state legislature led the way, proposing 38 bills in the last legislative session to rehaul how the state’s elections are run.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: ‘That’s happening everywhere’: Attorneys leading lawsuit against Wisconsin describe months-long waits in jail

MADISON, Wis. — The wait behind bars has reached nearly a year for one inmate named in a class action lawsuit against Wisconsin alleging unconstitutional wait times for people in need of public defenders. For others, it’s months — not just for them, but many inmates around them. RELATED: Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State
wortfm.org

The Life of a Rural Public Defender in Wisconsin

Yesterday, we reported about a lawsuit filed this week by a group of criminal defense lawyers who are suing the state of Wisconsin, saying that the lack of public defenders in the state is leaving some people to sit for months in jail without representation. Amanda Riek is a former...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants

MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Wisconsin...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin DHS wants to combat the opioid crisis, but the money to do it is tied up in legislative limbo

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it wants an immediate investment into opioid prevention and treatment services. A total of $31 million was awarded to Wisconsin as part of a settlement with drug manufacturers for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis. However, a penny can't be spent until lawmakers give their approval.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays

MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The student loan forgiveness measures announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden could mean the elimination of college loan debt for thousands of people in Wisconsin. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 687,600 Wisconsinites have debt from federal student loans totaling $21.4 billion. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

COVID-19 Levels in Wisconsin Retreat

(Terry Bell, WRN) After rising in recent weeks, there’s evidence that the coronavirus in Wisconsin is leveling off again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 17 Wisconsin counties have high coronavirus activity. They’re in mostly more remote parts of northern and western Wisconsin. The majority of Wisconsin counties are experiencing low-to-medium levels.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

NBC News

446K+
Followers
53K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy