WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin attorney general joined by leaders to call for release of opioid settlement funds that is being held by joint finance committee
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin is set to receive funds from an opioid settlement that involved a lawsuit from multiple states against some pharmaceutical companies. Companies like Perdue Pharma, who are now bankrupt as a result of the settlement, were sued for billions of dollars for...
Woman carrying fetus without a skull to seek abortion in another state following Louisiana ban
A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though doctors told her that her baby had a rare birth defect and would not survive. Nancy Davis said she found out 10 weeks into her pregnancy that her unborn child had a condition called Acrania, where the fetus' skull does not form inside the womb. The Fetal Medicine Foundation said a baby born with this "lethal condition" does not survive past the first week.
wortfm.org
Updated Report Flags Proposed Bills in Wisconsin As “Election Subversion”
Wisconsin is number one in legislative efforts to overhaul election administration, according to an updated report published yesterday. The report, by States United Democracy Center, Protect Democracy and Law Forward, tracks legislative and other attempts at increasing the risk of so-called “election subversion,” which the report defines as “the risk that an election’s declared outcome does not reflect the choice of the voters.” The report breaks down different ways a bill proposed by a state legislature can do this. And according to these metrics, Wisconsin’s state legislature led the way, proposing 38 bills in the last legislative session to rehaul how the state’s elections are run.
wxpr.org
Many kids will have better access to services as Wisconsin accepts Medicaid for teletherapy
Over one third of children throughout the badger state will now have better access to the therapy they need-- all from a tablet or smartphone. DotCom Therapy, a virtual therapy service provider says it now will be accepting Medicaid to provide behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy services to children. Wisconsin...
WATCH: ‘That’s happening everywhere’: Attorneys leading lawsuit against Wisconsin describe months-long waits in jail
MADISON, Wis. — The wait behind bars has reached nearly a year for one inmate named in a class action lawsuit against Wisconsin alleging unconstitutional wait times for people in need of public defenders. For others, it’s months — not just for them, but many inmates around them. RELATED: Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide...
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus
Nancy Davis, forced to carry a nonviable fetus, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump call on Louisiana lawmakers to return for a special session on abortion law.Aug. 26, 2022.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Signs of hope: Wisconsin medical advisors urge caution as COVID-19 hospitalizations fluctuate
One-third of Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, a federal designation that carries a recommendation for universal masking indoors away from home. Those counties are home to more than half of Wisconsin residents and range from major metropolitan areas to much smaller and lesser-populated parts of the state.
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state’s election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
wortfm.org
The Life of a Rural Public Defender in Wisconsin
Yesterday, we reported about a lawsuit filed this week by a group of criminal defense lawyers who are suing the state of Wisconsin, saying that the lack of public defenders in the state is leaving some people to sit for months in jail without representation. Amanda Riek is a former...
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity
Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022.
GOP super PAC cuts Senate ad spending in Arizona and Alaska
The Senate GOP's top super PAC is cutting millions in ad spending in the hotly contested Arizona Senate race, as well as the Alaska Senate race, as it looks to shore up Republicans' chances of taking control of the chamber. Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with Senate Minority Leader...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants
MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Wisconsin...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DHS wants to combat the opioid crisis, but the money to do it is tied up in legislative limbo
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it wants an immediate investment into opioid prevention and treatment services. A total of $31 million was awarded to Wisconsin as part of a settlement with drug manufacturers for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis. However, a penny can't be spent until lawmakers give their approval.
Texas anti-abortion group official arrested for allegedly soliciting a child
An official for an anti-abortion advocacy organization in Texas was arrested earlier this month for allegedly soliciting a child for sex, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News. Lucas Bowen, 33, the now former political director for Texas Right for Life, was arrested on Aug. 3 for "knowingly...
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
Puerto Rico will investigate any use of force during protests over power company
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated. The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in one video appear...
WSAW
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The student loan forgiveness measures announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden could mean the elimination of college loan debt for thousands of people in Wisconsin. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 687,600 Wisconsinites have debt from federal student loans totaling $21.4 billion. The...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
cwbradio.com
COVID-19 Levels in Wisconsin Retreat
(Terry Bell, WRN) After rising in recent weeks, there’s evidence that the coronavirus in Wisconsin is leveling off again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 17 Wisconsin counties have high coronavirus activity. They’re in mostly more remote parts of northern and western Wisconsin. The majority of Wisconsin counties are experiencing low-to-medium levels.
NBC News
