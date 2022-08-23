ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

John B
5d ago

The homeless from the invader's are starting to show in major cities you can go to Philadelphia airport and you will see many homeless people from other countries. City officials don't do a thing but let them threatening Americans if they don't give them any money.

MCic(Me)
5d ago

We don't owe the illegals anything. There's a legal process to follow. The Biden Administration and supporters are intentionally destroying our country. These people don't have American values. The majority of them don't even make an effort to learn how to speak English or work legally to support themselves without taxpayer's money the government like to throw around.

Township Green
5d ago

Biden should just secure our Border that he opened on his first day. Under Trump we had the most secure border ever. Under Biden we have a totally open border and Biden is guilty of TREASON FOR NOT PROTECTING OUR SOUTHERN BORDER. HE HAS BETRAYED OUR COUNTRY. SAVE AMERICA. AMERICA FIRST. TRUMP2024🇺🇸

51
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Beto O'Rourke's 'motherf---er' outburst contradicts pledge to avoid 'the F-word'

Beto O'Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, appeared to violate his pledge to refrain from using the F-word during a campaign event Wednesday. An event attendee appeared to laugh while O'Rourke spoke about the May mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, sparking the Democratic candidate's profanity-laced outburst, video of the town hall event showed. The attendee's interruption came as O'Rourke was lambasting state laws that enabled the Uvalde shooting suspect to obtain a high-powered rifle on his 18th birthday.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
