ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Antoine R. Williams

Antoine Rashawn Williams, 26, of Elkton (Armstrong), Florida, was born on Tuesday, August 13, 1996, to Trellis Murray and Latonya Williams in Jacksonville, Florida. He received his education in the…
ELKTON, FL
Daily News

PALATKA DAILY NEWS

Two out-of-state men were jailed this week after state Highway Patrol officials said they were found driving a stolen Enterprise vehicle in Palatka. A Palatka church will be holding a back-to-school event Monday to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 082722

IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN CHARLES HINK, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Stephen Charles Hink, deceased, whose date of death was May 28, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
University, FL
Palatka, FL
Education
Palatka, FL
Sports
City
Orange City, FL
City
Palatka, FL
Daily News

Merlene Ellerby

Merlene Ellerby, 64, of East Palatka, FL, entered the sunset of life August 25, 2022, at the St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center Florida with her lovely family by her side. Professional…
EAST PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Victor ‘Wayne’ Bennett

Victor “Wayne” Bennett, 63, of Los Angeles, CA, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. A native of Palatka, he was the son of George Bennett and Daisy Mae Bennett, born on Monday,…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Clayton Arthur Frank

Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, former owner of Clayton Frank & Sons Funeral Home in Crescent City died Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Dogs in postal worker fatal attack put down

The five dogs authorities say are responsible for the deadly attack on a mail carrier in Interlachen were euthanized Thursday, officials confirmed. Allison Waters-Merritt, the Putnam County Sheriff…
INTERLACHEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy