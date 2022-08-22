ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyschild.com

Washington Township Middle Schools: Eastwood, Northview, and Westlane

Washington Township middle schools provide a wide variety of experiences for students during this critical period in their education to help them explore their interests and passions. In sixth grade, students meet with counselors throughout the year to learn about the courses offered to seventh and eighth-grade students. This guidance-based opportunity gives our youngest middle school students the information and tools needed to determine what subjects they would like to explore in-depth as they move through middle school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name

Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights

Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
CICERO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
readthereporter.com

200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede

Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#High School#School Safety#Home School#Referendums#K12
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College

Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
MUNCIE, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
BROWNSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy