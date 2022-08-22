Read full article on original website
indyschild.com
Washington Township Middle Schools: Eastwood, Northview, and Westlane
Washington Township middle schools provide a wide variety of experiences for students during this critical period in their education to help them explore their interests and passions. In sixth grade, students meet with counselors throughout the year to learn about the courses offered to seventh and eighth-grade students. This guidance-based opportunity gives our youngest middle school students the information and tools needed to determine what subjects they would like to explore in-depth as they move through middle school.
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name
Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
readthereporter.com
Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights
Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
WISH-TV
Report of shooting near Johnson County bus stop prompts reaction from schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police activity Thursday morning near a bus stop in Johnson County has prompted school districts in the area to take action. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, which is headquartered in Whiteland, sent a safety alert to parents at around 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at a bus stop in the area.
readthereporter.com
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
Whiteland high school student killed at school bus stop; Nearby schools on lockdown
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several schools in Greenwood and Whiteland are on lockdown after a 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student was killed, and police search for the suspect. Greenwood police confirmed that a sophomore student was shot and killed at a bus stop in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. […]
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
WIBC.com
Fishers High School Poster: Spartz Urges More Public Support For Law Enforcement
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster...
ballstatedailynews.com
Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College
Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on […]
WISH-TV
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
City of Carmel planning to improve infrastructure as growth continues
The City of Carmel says its population is on track to reach 160,000 people within the next decade. To keep up, officials are sticking with the plan to use roundabouts to keep things flowing.
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
