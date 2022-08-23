Brief exposure of neuronal cells to levels of SCFAs observed in human systemic circulation impair lipid metabolism resulting in apoptosis

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs enhance the efficacy of cell-based therapy in tissue regeneration
We seek to demonstrate whether therapeutic efficacy can be improved by combination of repeated intravenous administration and local transplantation of human induced pluripotential stem cell derived MSCs (hiPSC-MSCs). In this study, mice model of hind-limb ischemia is established by ligation of left femoral artery. hiPSC-MSCs (5 Ã— 105) is intravenously administrated immediately after induction of hind limb ischemia with or without following intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs every week or every 3 days. Intramuscular transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs (3 Ã— 106) is performed one week after induction of hind-limb ischemia. We compare the therapeutic efficacy and cell survival of intramuscular transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs with or without a single or repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs. Repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs can increase splenic regulatory T cells (Tregs) activation, decrease splenic natural killer (NK) cells expression, promote the polarization of M2 macrophages in the ischemic area and improved blood perfusion in the ischemic limbs. The improved therapeutic efficacy of MSC-based therapy is due to both increased engraftment of intramuscular transplanted hiPSC-MSCs and intravenous infused hiPSC-MSCs. In conclusion, our study support a combination of repeated systemic infusion and local transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs for cardiovascular disease.
Nature.com
Hypoxic human proximal tubular epithelial cells undergo ferroptosis and elicit an NLRP3 inflammasome response in CD1c dendritic cells
Inflammasomes are multiprotein platforms responsible for the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin (IL)-1Î² and IL-18. Mouse studies have identified inflammasome activation within dendritic cells (DC) as pivotal for driving tubulointerstitial fibrosis and inflammation, the hallmarks of chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, translation of this work to human CKD remains limited. Here, we examined the complex tubular cell death pathways mediating inflammasome activation in human kidney DC and, thus, CKD progression. Ex vivo patient-derived proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTEC) cultured under hypoxic (1% O2) conditions modelling the CKD microenvironment showed characteristics of ferroptotic cell death, including mitochondrial dysfunction, reductions in the lipid repair enzyme glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) and increases in lipid peroxidation by-product 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE) compared with normoxic PTEC. The addition of ferroptosis inhibitor, ferrostatin-1, significantly reduced hypoxic PTEC death. Human CD1c+ DC activated in the presence of hypoxic PTEC displayed significantly increased production of inflammasome-dependent cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-18. Treatment of co-cultures with VX-765 (caspase-1/4 inhibitor) and MCC950 (NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor) significantly attenuated IL-1Î²/IL-18 levels, supporting an NLRP3 inflammasome-dependent DC response. In line with these in vitro findings, in situ immunolabelling of human fibrotic kidney tissue revealed a significant accumulation of tubulointerstitial CD1c+ DC containing active inflammasome (ASC) specks adjacent to ferroptotic PTEC. These data establish ferroptosis as the primary pattern of PTEC necrosis under the hypoxic conditions of CKD. Moreover, this study identifies NLRP3 inflammasome signalling driven by complex tubulointerstitial PTEC-DC interactions as a key checkpoint for therapeutic targeting in human CKD.
Nature.com
Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696) ameliorates hyperthyroid-induced cardiac hypertrophy in male rats through modulation of miR-377, let-7 b, autophagy, and fibrotic signaling pathways
Hyperthyroidism is associated with cardiac hypertrophy, fibrosis, and increased risk of cardiovascular mortality. Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696) is a new combined drug that has shown promise for the treatment of hyperthyroidism-associated heart failure; however, the underlying molecular mechanisms, including the contributions of epigenetic regulation, remain unclear. The present study was designed to investigate the therapeutic efficacy of LCZ696 and the potential contributions of microRNA regulation in a rat model of hyperthyroidism-induced cardiac hypertrophy. Cardiac hypertrophy was induced by intraperitoneal administration of levothyroxine. Sixty adult male Wistar rats were randomly allocated to four equal groups (15 rats each): control, cardiac hypertrophy (CH), CH"‰+"‰valsartan, and CH"‰+"‰LCZ696. Treatment with LCZ696 or valsartan significantly improved hemodynamic abnormalities, normalized serum concentrations of natriuretic peptide, fibroblast growth factor-23, and cardiac inflammatory markers compared to CH group rats. Treatment with LCZ696 or valsartan also normalized myocardial expression levels of autophagy markers, fibrotic markers, PPAR-Ï’, mir-377, and let-7b. In addition, both valsartan and LCZ696 ameliorated collagen deposition, ventricular degeneration, and various ultrastructural abnormalities induced by levothyroxine. The beneficial effects of LCZ696 were superior to those of valsartan alone. The superior efficacy of LCZ696 may be explained by the stronger modulation of miR-377 and let-7b.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
Stigmasterol attenuates hepatic steatosis in rats by strengthening the intestinal barrier and improving bile acid metabolism
Stigmasterol (ST) has been shown to improve both lipid and bile acid (BA) metabolism. However, the mechanism(s) by which ST prevents dyslipidemia via BA metabolism, and the potential involvement of other regulatory mechanisms, remains unclear. Here, we found that ST treatment effectively alleviates lipid metabolism disorder induced by a high-fat diet (HFD). Moreover, we also show that fecal microbiota transplantation from ST-treated rats displays similar protective effects in rats fed on an HFD. Our data confirm that the gut microbiota plays a key role in attenuating HFD-induced fat deposition and metabolic disorders. In particular, ST reverses HFD-induced gut microbiota dysbiosis in rats by reducing the relative abundance of Erysipelotrichaceae and Allobaculum bacteria in the gut. In addition, ST treatment also modifies the serum and fecal BA metabolome profiles in rats, especially in CYP7A1 mediated BA metabolic pathways. Furthermore, chenodeoxycholic acid combined with ST improves the therapeutic effects in HFD-induced dyslipidemia and hepatic steatosis. In addition, this treatment strategy also alters BA metabolism profiles via the CYP7A1 pathway and gut microbiota. Taken together, ST exerts beneficial effects against HFD-induced hyperlipidemia and obesity with the underlying mechanism being partially related to both the reprogramming of the intestinal microbiota and metabolism of BAs in enterohepatic circulation. This study provides a theoretical basis for further study of the anti-obesity effects of ST and consideration of the gut microbiota as a potential target for the treatment of HFD-induced dyslipidemia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Pneumolysin boosts the neuroinflammatory response to Streptococcus pneumoniae through enhanced endocytosis
In pneumococcal meningitis, bacterial growth in the cerebrospinal fluid results in lysis, the release of toxic factors, and subsequent neuroinflammation. Exposure of primary murine glia to Streptococcus pneumoniae lysates leads to strong proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production, blocked by inhibition of the intracellular innate receptor Nod1. Lysates enhance dynamin-dependent endocytosis, and dynamin inhibition reduces neuroinflammation, blocking ligand internalization. Here we identify the cholesterol-dependent cytolysin pneumolysin as a pro-endocytotic factor in lysates, its elimination reduces their proinflammatory effect. Only pore-competent pneumolysin enhances endocytosis in a dynamin-, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase- and potassium-dependent manner. Endocytic enhancement is limited to toxin-exposed parts of the membrane, the effect is rapid and pneumolysin permanently alters membrane dynamics. In a murine model of pneumococcal meningitis, mice treated with chlorpromazine, a neuroleptic with a complementary endocytosis inhibitory effect show reduced neuroinflammation. Thus, the dynamin-dependent endocytosis emerges as a factor in pneumococcal neuroinflammation, and its enhancement by a cytolysin represents a proinflammatory control mechanism.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Predicting liver regeneration following major resection
Breakdown of synthesis, excretion and detoxification defines liver failure. Post-hepatectomy liver failure (PHLF) is specific for liver resection and a rightfully feared complication due to high lethality and limited therapeutic success. Individual cytokine and growth factor profiles may represent potent predictive markers for recovery of liver function. We aimed to investigate these profiles in post-hepatectomy regeneration. This study combined a time-dependent cytokine and growth factor profiling dataset of a training (30 patients) and a validation (14 patients) cohorts undergoing major liver resection with statistical and predictive models identifying individual pathway signatures. 2319 associations were tested. Primary hepatocytes isolated from patient tissue samples were stimulated and their proliferation was analysed through DNA content assay. Common expression trajectories of cytokines and growth factors with strong correlation to PHLF, morbidity and mortality were identified despite highly individual perioperative dynamics. Especially, dynamics of EGF, HGF, and PLGF were associated with mortality. PLGF was additionally associated with PHLF and complications. A global association-network was calculated and validated to investigate interdependence of cytokines and growth factors with clinical attributes. Preoperative cytokine and growth factor signatures were identified allowing prediction of mortality following major liver resection by regression modelling. Proliferation analysis of corresponding primary human hepatocytes showed associations of individual regenerative potential with clinical outcome. Prediction of PHLF was possible on as early as first postoperative day (POD1) with AUC above 0.75. Prediction of PHLF and mortality is possible on POD1 with liquid-biopsy based risk profiling. Further utilization of these models would allow tailoring of interventional strategies according to individual profiles.
Nature.com
Inflammatory cytokines directly disrupt the bovine intestinal epithelial barrier
The small intestinal mucosa constitutes a physical barrier separating the gut lumen from sterile internal tissues. Junctional complexes between cells regulate transport across the barrier, preventing water loss and the entry of noxious molecules or pathogens. Inflammatory diseases in cattle disrupt this barrier; nonetheless, mechanisms of barrier disruption in cattle are poorly understood. We investigated the direct effects of three inflammatory cytokines, TNFÎ±, IFNÎ³, and IL-18, on the bovine intestinal barrier utilizing intestinal organoids. Flux of fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC)-labeled dextran was used to investigate barrier permeability. Immunocytochemistry and transmission electron microscopy were used to investigate junctional morphology, specifically tortuosity and length/width, respectively. Immunocytochemistry and flow cytometry was used to investigate cellular turnover via proliferation and apoptosis. Our study shows that 24-h cytokine treatment with TNFÎ± or IFNÎ³ significantly increased dextran permeability and tight junctional tortuosity, and reduced cellular proliferation. TNFÎ± reduced the percentage of G2/M phase cells, and IFNÎ³ treatment increased cell apoptotic rate. IL-18 did not directly induce significant changes to barrier permeability or cellular turnover. Our study concludes that the inflammatory cytokines, TNFÎ± and IFNÎ³, directly induce intestinal epithelial barrier dysfunction and alter the tight junctional morphology and rate of cellular turnover in bovine intestinal epithelial cells.
Nature.com
The neurophysiological effect of NMDA-R antagonism of frontotemporal lobar degeneration is conditional on individual GABA concentration
There is a pressing need to accelerate therapeutic strategies against the syndromes caused by frontotemporal lobar degeneration, including symptomatic treatments. One approach is for experimental medicine, coupling neurophysiological studies of the mechanisms of disease with pharmacological interventions aimed at restoring neurochemical deficits. Here we consider the role of glutamatergic deficits and their potential as targets for treatment. We performed a double-blind placebo-controlled crossover pharmaco-magnetoencephalography study in 20 people with symptomatic frontotemporal lobar degeneration (10 behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia, 10 progressive supranuclear palsy) and 19 healthy age- and gender-matched controls. Both magnetoencephalography sessions recorded a roving auditory oddball paradigm: on placebo or following 10"‰mg memantine, an uncompetitive NMDA-receptor antagonist. Ultra-high-field magnetic resonance spectroscopy confirmed lower concentrations of GABA in the right inferior frontal gyrus of people with frontotemporal lobar degeneration. While memantine showed a subtle effect on early-auditory processing in patients, there was no significant main effect of memantine on the magnitude of the mismatch negativity (MMN) response in the right frontotemporal cortex in patients or controls. However, the change in the right auditory cortex MMN response to memantine (vs. placebo) in patients correlated with individuals' prefrontal GABA concentration. There was no moderating effect of glutamate concentration or cortical atrophy. This proof-of-concept study demonstrates the potential for baseline dependency in the pharmacological restoration of neurotransmitter deficits to influence cognitive neurophysiology in neurodegenerative disease. With changes to multiple neurotransmitters in frontotemporal lobar degeneration, we suggest that individuals' balance of excitation and inhibition may determine drug efficacy, with implications for drug selection and patient stratification in future clinical trials.
Nature.com
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
Want to work while traveling abroad? See how these 3 virtual workers applied to 'digital nomad visas' in countries like Malta and Bermuda
Dozens of countries around the world are now offering the special visas in an effort to attract virtual workers and boost local economies.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
Nature.com
Cognitive performance, creativity and stress levels of neurotypical young adults under different white noise levels
Noise is often considered a distractor; however recent studies suggest that sub-attentive individuals or individuals diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can benefit from white noise to enhance their cognitive performance. Research regarding the effect of white noise on neurotypical adults presents mixed results, thus the implications of white noise on the neurotypical population remain unclear. Thus, this study investigates the effect of 2 white noise conditions, white noise level at 45Â dB and white noise level at 65Â dB, on the cognitive performance, creativity, and stress levels of neurotypical young adults in a private office space. These conditions are compared to a baseline condition where participants are exposed to the office ambient noise. Our findings showed that the white noise level at 45Â dB resulted in better cognitive performance in terms of sustained attention, accuracy, and speed of performance as well as enhanced creativity and lower stress levels. On the other hand, the 65Â dB white noise condition led to improved working memory but higher stress levels, which leads to the conclusion that different tasks might require different noise levels for optimal performance. These results lay the foundation for the integration of white noise into office workspaces as a tool to enhance office workers' performance.
Nature.com
COVID vaccines slash risk of spreading Omicron — and so does prior infection
But the benefit of vaccines in reducing Omicron transmission doesn’t last for long. You have full access to this article via your institution. People who become infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to spread the virus to others if they have been vaccinated or have had a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study in US prisons1. And people who have had a prior infection and been vaccinated are even less likely to pass on the virus, although the benefit of vaccines in reducing infectiousness seems to wane over time.
Nature.com
Abrupt drainage of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia, observed by satellite in 2020
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 190 (2022) Cite this article. Glacial lakes are increasing in number and extent under a warming climate. Despite demand for lake monitoring and understanding outburst mechanisms, studies of large outburst events are sparse. Here we report an outburst of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia. During the event in April"“July 2020, the lake level dropped by 18.3"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰m and the area decreased by 14.5"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰km2. The total water discharge was 3.7"‰Â±"‰0.2"‰km3, which is one of the largest glacial lake outbursts ever reported in satellite era. Satellite data indicated the collapse of a bump near the lake outlet triggered the event, by initiating erosion of the bank and bed of the outlet stream. Satellite gravimetry captured a signal of the event, although the magnitude of the corresponding mass change was inconsistent with the drained water mass. Our study demonstrated the potential for observing lake outburst using satellite imagery, altimetry, photogrammetry, and gravimetry.
Nature.com
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Comments / 0