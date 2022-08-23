Characterization of anti-proliferative and anti-oxidant effects of nano-sized vesicles from Brassica oleracea L. (Broccoli)

Read full article on original website
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Seasonal variation in wing size and shape of Drosophila melanogaster reveals rapid adaptation to environmental changes
Populations in seasonal fluctuating environments receive multiple environmental cues and must deal with this heterogenic environment to survive and reproduce. An enlarged literature shows that this situation can be resolved through rapid adaptation in Drosophila melanogaster populations. Long-term monitoring of a population in its natural habitat and quantitative measurement of its responses to seasonal environmental changes are important for understanding the adaptive response of D. melanogaster to temporal variable selection. Here, we use inbred lines of a D. melanogaster population collected at monthly intervals between May to October over a temporal scale spanning three consecutive years to understand the variation in wing size and wing shape over these timepoints. The wing size and shape of this population changed significantly between months and a seasonal cycle of this traits is repeated for three years. Our results suggest that the effects of environmental variables that generated variation in body size between populations such as latitudinal clines, are a selective pressure in a different manner in terms of seasonal variation. Temperature related variable have a significant nonlinear relation to this fluctuating pattern in size and shape, whereas precipitation and humidity have a sex-specific effect which is more significant in males.
Pneumolysin boosts the neuroinflammatory response to Streptococcus pneumoniae through enhanced endocytosis
In pneumococcal meningitis, bacterial growth in the cerebrospinal fluid results in lysis, the release of toxic factors, and subsequent neuroinflammation. Exposure of primary murine glia to Streptococcus pneumoniae lysates leads to strong proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production, blocked by inhibition of the intracellular innate receptor Nod1. Lysates enhance dynamin-dependent endocytosis, and dynamin inhibition reduces neuroinflammation, blocking ligand internalization. Here we identify the cholesterol-dependent cytolysin pneumolysin as a pro-endocytotic factor in lysates, its elimination reduces their proinflammatory effect. Only pore-competent pneumolysin enhances endocytosis in a dynamin-, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase- and potassium-dependent manner. Endocytic enhancement is limited to toxin-exposed parts of the membrane, the effect is rapid and pneumolysin permanently alters membrane dynamics. In a murine model of pneumococcal meningitis, mice treated with chlorpromazine, a neuroleptic with a complementary endocytosis inhibitory effect show reduced neuroinflammation. Thus, the dynamin-dependent endocytosis emerges as a factor in pneumococcal neuroinflammation, and its enhancement by a cytolysin represents a proinflammatory control mechanism.
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Genetics of circadian rhythms and sleep in human health and disease
Circadian rhythms and sleep are fundamental biological processes integral to human health. Their disruption is associated with detrimental physiological consequences, including cognitive, metabolic, cardiovascular and immunological dysfunctions. Yet many of the molecular underpinnings of sleep regulation in health and disease have remained elusive. Given the moderate heritability of circadian and sleep traits, genetics offers an opportunity that complements insights from model organism studies to advance our fundamental molecular understanding of human circadian and sleep physiology and linked chronic disease biology. Here, we review recent discoveries of the genetics of circadian and sleep physiology and disorders with a focus on those that reveal causal contributions to complex diseases.
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Smartphone-based screening for atrial fibrillation: a pragmatic randomized clinical trial
Digital smart devices have the capability of detecting atrial fibrillation (AF), but the efficacy of this type of digital screening has not been directly compared to usual care for detection of treatment-relevant AF. In the eBRAVE-AF trial (NCT04250220), we randomly assigned 5,551 policyholders of a German health insurance company who were free of AF at baseline (age 65"‰years (median; interquartile range (11) years, 31% females)) to digital screening (n"‰="‰2,860) or usual care (n"‰="‰2,691). In this siteless trial, for digital screening, participants used a certified app on their own smartphones to screen for irregularities in their pulse waves. Abnormal findings were evaluated by 14-day external electrocardiogram (ECG) loop recorders. The primary endpoint was newly diagnosed AF within 6"‰months treated with oral anti-coagulation by an independent physician not involved in the study. After 6"‰months, participants were invited to cross-over for a second study phase with reverse assignment for secondary analyses. The primary endpoint of the trial was met, as digital screening more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in both phases of the trial, with odds ratios of 2.12 (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.19"“3.76; P"‰="‰0.010) and 2.75 (95% CI, 1.42"“5.34; P"‰="‰0.003) in the first and second phases, respectively. This digital screening technology provides substantial benefits in detecting AF compared to usual care and has the potential for broad applicability due to its wide availability on ordinary smartphones. Future studies are needed to test whether digital screening for AF leads to better treatment outcomes.
Directed evolution of phosphite dehydrogenase to cycle noncanonical redox cofactors via universal growth selection platform
Noncanonical redox cofactors are attractive low-cost alternatives to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (phosphate) (NAD(P)+) in biotransformation. However, engineering enzymes to utilize them is challenging. Here, we present a high-throughput directed evolution platform which couples cell growth to the in vivo cycling of a noncanonical cofactor, nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN+). We achieve this by engineering the life-essential glutathione reductase in Escherichia coli to exclusively rely on the reduced NMN+ (NMNH). Using this system, we develop a phosphite dehydrogenase (PTDH) to cycle NMN+ with ~147-fold improved catalytic efficiency, which translates to an industrially viable total turnover number of ~45,000 in cell-free biotransformation without requiring high cofactor concentrations. Moreover, the PTDH variants also exhibit improved activity with another structurally deviant noncanonical cofactor, 1-benzylnicotinamide (BNA+), showcasing their broad applications. Structural modeling prediction reveals a general design principle where the mutations and the smaller, noncanonical cofactors together mimic the steric interactions of the larger, natural cofactors NAD(P)+.
T-cell immunity: a barrier to Omicron immune evasion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 297 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Naranbhai et al. disclosed that although the extent may vary, T-cell responses induced by infection by or vaccination against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are cross-reactive toward the Omicron variant in most individuals, highlighting the role T-cell immunity plays in preventing immune evasion by the Omicron and even future variants.1.
Audio long read: Hybrid brains – the ethics of transplanting human neurons into animals
Human cells transplanted into animal brains provide insights into development and disease but also raise ethical questions. Kendall Powell is a freelance writer in Boulder, Colorado. You have full access to this article via your institution. The development of brain chimaeras – made up of human and animal neurons –...
COVID vaccines slash risk of spreading Omicron — and so does prior infection
But the benefit of vaccines in reducing Omicron transmission doesn’t last for long. You have full access to this article via your institution. People who become infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to spread the virus to others if they have been vaccinated or have had a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study in US prisons1. And people who have had a prior infection and been vaccinated are even less likely to pass on the virus, although the benefit of vaccines in reducing infectiousness seems to wane over time.
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
Mass spectrometry data on specialized metabolome of medicinal plants used in East Asian traditional medicine
Traditional East Asian medicine not only serves as a potential source of drug discovery, but also plays an important role in the healthcare systems of Korea, China, and Japan. Tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS)-based untargeted metabolomics is a key methodology for high-throughput analysis of the complex chemical compositions of medicinal plants used in traditional East Asian medicine. This Data Descriptor documents the deposition to a public repository of a re-analyzable raw LC-MS/MS dataset of 337 medicinal plants listed in the Korean Pharmacopeia, in addition to a reference spectral library of 223 phytochemicals isolated from medicinal plants. Enhanced by recently developed repository-level data analysis pipelines, this information can serve as a reference dataset for MS/MS-based untargeted metabolomic analysis of plant specialized metabolites.
Retromer deficiency in Tauopathy models enhances the truncation and toxicity of Tau
Alteration of the levels, localization or post-translational processing of the microtubule associated protein Tau is associated with many neurodegenerative disorders. Here we develop adult-onset models for human Tau (hTau) toxicity in Drosophila that enable age-dependent quantitative measurement of central nervous system synapse loss and axonal degeneration, in addition to effects upon lifespan, to facilitate evaluation of factors that may contribute to Tau-dependent neurodegeneration. Using these models, we interrogate the interaction of hTau with the retromer complex, an evolutionarily conserved cargo-sorting protein assembly, whose reduced activity has been associated with both Parkinson's and late onset Alzheimer's disease. We reveal that reduction of retromer activity induces a potent enhancement of hTau toxicity upon synapse loss, axon retraction and lifespan through a specific increase in the production of a C-terminal truncated isoform of hTau. Our data establish a molecular and subcellular mechanism necessary and sufficient for the depletion of retromer activity to exacerbate Tau-dependent neurodegeneration.
Electron-phonon coupling and vibrational properties of size-selected linear carbon chains by resonance Raman scattering
UV resonance Raman spectroscopy of size-selected linear sp-carbon chains unveils vibrational overtones and combinations up to the fifth order. Thanks to the tunability of the synchrotron source, we excited each H-terminated polyyne (HCnH with n"‰="‰8,10,12) to the maxima of its vibronic absorption spectrum allowing us to precisely determine the electronic and vibrational structure of the ground and excited states for the main observed vibrational mode. Selected transitions are shown to enhance specific overtone orders in the Raman spectrum in a specific way that can be explained by a simple analytical model based on Albrecht's theory of resonance Raman scattering. The determined Huang"“Rhys factors indicate a strong and size-dependent electron-phonon coupling increasing with the sp-carbon chain length.
