Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Cellulose synthase complexes"“microtubules interaction hinders mechano-response
Plant microtubules align along directions of anisotropic mechanical stress. Live cell imaging of epidermal pavement cells reveals that cellulose synthase complexes (CSCs) are present in regions of anisotropic mechanical stress in patterns similar to those of microtubules. The coupling of microtubules and CSCs hampers the response of microtubules to mechanical stresses.
Nature.com
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
Nature.com
Paving the way to improve therapy for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Long-acting IFNÎ± induces durable molecular responses in myeloproliferative neoplasms. Emerging studies, including Saleiro et al. recently published in Nature Communications, have identified promising candidates that may synergise with IFNÎ± by targeting stem cell function or feedback loops that mediate treatment resistance. Clinical management in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms.
Nature.com
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Cooperation of Striatin 3 and MAP4K4 promotes growth and tissue invasion
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03708-y, published online 08 August 2022. The original version of theÂ Supplementary information associated with this Article was missing Supplementary tablesÂ 1"“4 and the original immunoblot images. This information has now been added to theÂ Supplementary information file and corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Seasonal variation in wing size and shape of Drosophila melanogaster reveals rapid adaptation to environmental changes
Populations in seasonal fluctuating environments receive multiple environmental cues and must deal with this heterogenic environment to survive and reproduce. An enlarged literature shows that this situation can be resolved through rapid adaptation in Drosophila melanogaster populations. Long-term monitoring of a population in its natural habitat and quantitative measurement of its responses to seasonal environmental changes are important for understanding the adaptive response of D. melanogaster to temporal variable selection. Here, we use inbred lines of a D. melanogaster population collected at monthly intervals between May to October over a temporal scale spanning three consecutive years to understand the variation in wing size and wing shape over these timepoints. The wing size and shape of this population changed significantly between months and a seasonal cycle of this traits is repeated for three years. Our results suggest that the effects of environmental variables that generated variation in body size between populations such as latitudinal clines, are a selective pressure in a different manner in terms of seasonal variation. Temperature related variable have a significant nonlinear relation to this fluctuating pattern in size and shape, whereas precipitation and humidity have a sex-specific effect which is more significant in males.
Nature.com
Quantum gates activated with laser precision
A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Smartphone-based screening for atrial fibrillation: a pragmatic randomized clinical trial
Digital smart devices have the capability of detecting atrial fibrillation (AF), but the efficacy of this type of digital screening has not been directly compared to usual care for detection of treatment-relevant AF. In the eBRAVE-AF trial (NCT04250220), we randomly assigned 5,551 policyholders of a German health insurance company who were free of AF at baseline (age 65"‰years (median; interquartile range (11) years, 31% females)) to digital screening (n"‰="‰2,860) or usual care (n"‰="‰2,691). In this siteless trial, for digital screening, participants used a certified app on their own smartphones to screen for irregularities in their pulse waves. Abnormal findings were evaluated by 14-day external electrocardiogram (ECG) loop recorders. The primary endpoint was newly diagnosed AF within 6"‰months treated with oral anti-coagulation by an independent physician not involved in the study. After 6"‰months, participants were invited to cross-over for a second study phase with reverse assignment for secondary analyses. The primary endpoint of the trial was met, as digital screening more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in both phases of the trial, with odds ratios of 2.12 (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.19"“3.76; P"‰="‰0.010) and 2.75 (95% CI, 1.42"“5.34; P"‰="‰0.003) in the first and second phases, respectively. This digital screening technology provides substantial benefits in detecting AF compared to usual care and has the potential for broad applicability due to its wide availability on ordinary smartphones. Future studies are needed to test whether digital screening for AF leads to better treatment outcomes.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Genetics of circadian rhythms and sleep in human health and disease
Circadian rhythms and sleep are fundamental biological processes integral to human health. Their disruption is associated with detrimental physiological consequences, including cognitive, metabolic, cardiovascular and immunological dysfunctions. Yet many of the molecular underpinnings of sleep regulation in health and disease have remained elusive. Given the moderate heritability of circadian and sleep traits, genetics offers an opportunity that complements insights from model organism studies to advance our fundamental molecular understanding of human circadian and sleep physiology and linked chronic disease biology. Here, we review recent discoveries of the genetics of circadian and sleep physiology and disorders with a focus on those that reveal causal contributions to complex diseases.
Nature.com
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Nature.com
A new insight for stem cell therapy: apoptotic stem cells as a key player
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 299 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, two studies on therapeutic effects of stem cell therapy were published in Signal Transduction and Target Therapy1 and Nature Communications.2 These studies have shed the light on a unique aspect of stem cell therapy which involves a previously unrecognized key player, namely apoptotic cells. These two publications have elucidated how the apoptotic cells exert immunomodulatory effects in stem cell therapy in several animal models.
Nature.com
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Nature.com
An intriguing role of circular RNA in insulin resistance and endothelial dysfunction: the future perspectives
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are the leading causes of death worldwide, and obesity, aberrant lipid profiles, endothelial dysfunction, and insulin resistance are the most common causes. In T2DM, CVDs are the major cause of morbidity and mortality; these diseases are exacerbated by hypertension because they share common risk factors, such as endothelial dysfunction, vascular inflammation, arterial remodeling, atherosclerosis, dyslipidemia, and obesity. Insulin, as a major hormone in cell metabolism, regulates glucose uptake and oxidation and glycogen formation and suppresses lipid oxidation. This hormone also plays a role in blood pressure regulation by controlling glucose and lipid metabolism, the renin"“angiotensin"“aldosterone system, oxidative stress, inflammation, and immune system activation, which may reflect its role in diabetes and endothelial dysfunction [1]. T2DM and CVDs are produced by major alterations in these signaling proteins and their activity and result in hyperglycemia and the activation of reactive oxygen species, which leads to metabolic inflexibility, vascular inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and insulin resistance. In this sense, genetic and epigenetic factors will continue to gain importance in relation to metabolic disorders and the metabolic imbalance.
Nature.com
Biomarkers of disease recurrence in stage I testicular germ cell tumours
Stage I testicular cancer is a disease restricted to the testicle. After orchiectomy, patients are considered to be without disease; however, the tumour is prone to relapse in ~4"“50% of patients. Current predictive markers of relapse, which are tumour size and invasion to rete testis (in seminoma) or lymphovascular invasion (in non-seminoma), have limited clinical utility and are unable to correctly predict relapse in a substantial proportion of patients. Adjuvant therapeutic strategies based on available biomarkers can lead to overtreatment of 50"“85% of patients. Discovery and implementation of novel biomarkers into treatment decision making will help to reduce the burden of adjuvant treatments and improve patient selection for adjuvant therapy.
Nature.com
Embrace the future of imaging, today
With so many routes to take and unique decisions to be made, it pays to have imaging systems that support the way you work. Embrace solutions that will support you no matter how you evolve within your career with imaging systems from Carestream Dental. Featuring exceptionally fast scans, multiple fields...
Nature.com
Positive behavioral effect of sensory integration intervention in young children with autism spectrum disorder
Sensory integration occupational therapy (SI-OT) might be useful for autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in younger age, according to Pusponegoro. Previous studies were still limited, especially in younger age. This study evaluated the effect of SI-OT in improving positive behaviors of ASD children aged 2"“5 years. Methods. Non-randomized controlled trial...
Nature.com
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Nature.com
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Comments / 0