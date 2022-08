Nicholls State Football has begun its preparations for the 2022 season. After a 2021 spring and fall season, the Colonels finally had a complete off-season to rest in 2022. Having that recuperation period could be what Nicholls needed to bring a Southland title back to the bayou for the first time since back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO