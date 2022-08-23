ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Monday’s flooding consumes pickup truck in Woodbridge

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in various parts of New Jersey, including Middlesex County, where flooding consumed a pickup truck in Woodbridge.

Flooding happened on Leesville Avenue just off Rodgers Street under the train overpass known for its flooding.

It comes as the Garden State deals with the effects of a drought warning.

Weather experts say the rain is needed, but this much rain in this short period of time does not help. They say the ground is not able to absorb the water as quickly because it is so dry, leading to flooding.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were put into effect earlier in the day, along with some flash flood warnings.

Some more rain is expected today, but forecasters say it’s not expected to be as severe.

Comments / 3

4d ago

The same places getting flooded out have been this way for decades but democrats claim they always invest in your community 😂😂🙄

