myozarksonline.com
State Launches New Scholarship Program
Missouri has launched a program that lets donors provide scholarships to K-12 students attending the school of their choice. In return, the donors get state tax credits. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office oversees the MO Scholars program, which has already received applications from about two-thousand students. The scholarships can...
myozarksonline.com
Drought Update 8-25
Dried and cracked earth north west of the NSW township of Wee Waa. The National Weather Service has released a drought update for the State of Missouri today (Thursday). Drought conditions have significantly improved since last week, with all of Laclede county and most surrounding areas having decreased from a D2-severe drought to a D1-moderate drought. National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Terry explains more.
myozarksonline.com
How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Work For Missourians
The White House has announced – student loan forgiveness- for some across the nation. Ashley Byrd talks about how that works for our state.
myozarksonline.com
Wood Withdraws From Senate Race
John Wood has abandoned his bid for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by a retiring Roy Blunt. Alisa Nelson reports.
