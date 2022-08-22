Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
The City of Lake Ozark sets new tax levy
The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen has set the 2022 property tax levy. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry tells us the levy increase was very very small…. Fry said assessed valuations went up in Lake Ozark…. My Ozarks Online · Pb08252202fry. The assessed valuation for Lake Ozark is around...
myozarksonline.com
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
myozarksonline.com
Surtax Debate in Laclede County
During Tuesday Mornings Laclede County Commissioners meeting, a potential ballot issue was brought before the Commissioners and the many others in attendance. The ballot issue, if added to the ballot and passed by voters, would reduce the surtax placed on real estate for commercial property owners. The rate for that surtax since 1985 is one point zero three cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation. Lebanon School Board President Merri Hess, was one of the first to provide input. She reminded the public of the history of that tax, and why it replaced the tax before it. As well as providing reasons for the surtax to remain unchanged.
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
Lawsuit seeks to force Jay Ashcroft to begin review of 2024 Missouri initiative petitions
A Columbia attorney hoping to enshrine abortion rights in the Missouri Constitution is suing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to force a review of his initiative petition prior to the November election. In the case filed Aug. 10, Jeff Basinger wrote that he submitted his proposal with all the required paperwork on July 29, only […] The post Lawsuit seeks to force Jay Ashcroft to begin review of 2024 Missouri initiative petitions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Missouri State Fair Ends With High Attendance Numbers
The Missouri State Fair ended its two week run at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia Sunday. Marketing manager for the fair Keri Mergan says it was clearly a big success…“I think so, I think we surpassed last year, which last year came off the 2020 year where we didn’t have the full traditional fair. So last year was a guessing game in how that was going to come out, but numbers look in the positive for this year. Our Carnival was tracking very very well going into our final day Sunday, I haven’t seen those final numbers Sunday coming from the gate as well…but probably surpassing our numbers from 2021.”
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Parks Department survey update
For the past few weeks, a survey has been available in Lebanon. The survey asks residents their personal opinion on many things the Lebanon Parks Department is doing or could do in the future. Parks Director John Shelton gives an update on the surveys. My Ozarks Online · Gb082322 John...
921news.com
CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE
Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
kwos.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
kjluradio.com
Former officers' lawsuit against California MO Police Department scheduled for 2023 trial
A four-day jury trial is scheduled for three former mid-Missouri police officers. Jared Allen, Nick Stobbart, and Christopher Tew used to work for the California Police Department. Allen and Stobbart were fired in January 2021 and Tew resigned in protest. All three claim they were targeted because they complained about the mishandling of evidence by the police department.
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon City Council considered the second reading on a request to rezone several acres of land at 1615 Beck Lane
Lebanon City Council considered the second reading on a request to rezone several acres of land at 1615 Beck Lane on Monday night. According to Code Administrator Joe Berkich the property owner is requesting the rezoning from RS1 to RS2, in order to build multiple structures on the property. My...
kjluradio.com
Dust fire extinguished at Jefferson City business
A fire is reported at a Jefferson City cabinet maker. The call came in Monday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., from Ron Irvin Custom Cabinet Shop on E. McCarty Street. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from an exterior dust collector toward the rear of the building. Fire crews were...
Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home
Boone County prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Monday with eight felonies including armed criminal action, domestic assault and stalking after he allegedly fired several shots at a woman's car and home. The post Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Drought Update 8-25
Dried and cracked earth north west of the NSW township of Wee Waa. The National Weather Service has released a drought update for the State of Missouri today (Thursday). Drought conditions have significantly improved since last week, with all of Laclede county and most surrounding areas having decreased from a D2-severe drought to a D1-moderate drought. National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Terry explains more.
myozarksonline.com
Family Safety Day this Saturday from 11 a-m to 4 p-m
The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District will hold a Family Safety Day this Saturday from 11 a-m to 4 p-m at 25785 Red Oak Road in Waynesville. There will be games for children, fire trucks, extrication demonstrations, food, hands-on CPR, helicopters, a canine demonstration, and much more. Admission to the...
