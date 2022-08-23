Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Why Paul Heyman Has Been Off WWE TV
Paul Heyman has been a key figure in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud for some time now as at one point it seemed that Heyman was being forced to choose between his two clients. Ultimately Heyman decided his alliance with The Tribal Chief was more important than his on screen relationship with Brock Lesnar, but his decision led to some brutal consequences for The Beast’s former advocate.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
Sammy Guevara Responds to Fan Who Body Shamed Eddie Kingston
Sammy Guevara has come to Eddie Kingston’s defence after being in the news following an altercation backstage. As was previously mentioned, after a Guevara promo, there was an altercation in Minneapolis that escalated to the point where Kingston confronted Guevara and things eventually became physical. During the promo, Guevara...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
wrestlingrumors.net
Keep Waiting: Update On Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
At least he has a good excuse. Managers have been a major point of wrestling for a long time now, as they can make things much easier for wrestlers who aren’t the best at talking. Some of the managers you will see are among the greatest talkers of all time, including one who is still around today. Now we know a bit more about why that one has been missing in action as of late.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results for 9/2/22
The September 2 SmackDown on FOX episode was taped tonight from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. Below are live spoilers from the taping:. * An announcement is made to the fans in the arena regarding Karrion Kross’ in-ring debut, Hit Row’s match against Maximum Male Models, Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment,” and a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion.
PWMania
AEW All Out Match Reportedly Pulled, Latest on Plans for the All Out Card
According to reports, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara is no longer on the AEW All Out card. As previously reported, Kingston and Guevara had some backstage conflict in Minneapolis earlier this month after Guevara insulted Kingston during an in-ring promo at the AEW Rampage tapings, which was cut from the final product that aired on TNT. Kingston was suspended for two weeks, but his suspension has now been lifted, and he is set to return to Dynamite next week in Chicago.
Spoiler: Former WWE 24/7 Champion Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set for tapings on August 26 from Dallas. During the tapings, a former WWE talent made his debut. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the IMPACT tapings, Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik in WWE) made his IMPACT debut. He defeated Alex Zayne in singles competition.
PWMania
Return and New Match Announced for WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A return and a new singles match have been announced for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which will take place in Detroit. A match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn has been scheduled for tonight’s show. This comes as McIntyre continues his march toward WWE Clash at The Castle, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the title of undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is also scheduled to appear on tonight’s show.
PWMania
Top SmackDown Stars and New Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW
For Monday’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW, a new match and segment have been announced. On this week’s episode of RAW, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will battle against The Miz in a non-title match. Lashley vs. Miz will take place after Ciampa...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – August 26, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for tonight’s show is exclusive CM Punk footage, AEW Trios Semifinal with The House of Black vs. The Dark Order, ROH World Title match with Claudio Castagnoli defending against Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho, we hear from TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and Wardlow defends his TNT title against Ryan Nemeth.
