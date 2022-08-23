Darby Allin is still insane, but you already knew that!. In his latest stunt, the AEW wrestler jumped over the top of his house in a Jeep. The video, which you can see below, is just insane. Allin gets into a jeep and races over a large dirt ramp to barely make the jump over his home. He winds up landing in a set of trailers.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO