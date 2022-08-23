Read full article on original website
Brett Lauderdale Reveals That A GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon To FITE.tv
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE.tv is still in the works. For those unaware, GCW’s live events typically run for $14.99 each. With that being said, there are bundles when the company holds multiple live events in a single week.
INSANE VIDEO: Darby Allin Jumps His Own House In A Jeep
Darby Allin is still insane, but you already knew that!. In his latest stunt, the AEW wrestler jumped over the top of his house in a Jeep. The video, which you can see below, is just insane. Allin gets into a jeep and races over a large dirt ramp to barely make the jump over his home. He winds up landing in a set of trailers.
