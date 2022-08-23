Read full article on original website
Judy Hayman
5d ago
vote them out of office. this is not a good thing to happen not at all
Reply
6
Related
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Four Democrats running for 32nd House District seat
In Kent County, the 32nd House District seat is open, with Democratic State Representative Andria Bennett not running for re-election. A total of four Democrats are competing to take her place. Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with each candidate to get their positions on key issues and their plans...
Cape Gazette
Rieley is best for District 5
For three and a half years, John Rieley was our councilman. He is now in a primary election for the new District 5, where he resides. The person who takes that seat on the five-member county council will have major impact on what happens in the entire county, including all of us now in District 4. Unfortunately, the 5th District Republican primary campaign has degenerated into an internecine conflict featuring malicious and slanderous accusations against Mr. Rieley, which I believe are unfounded. So I offer these comments.
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/26/22
Lewes Mayor and City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the Rollins Center. Discussions will include the transfer of plumbing inspections from BPW to the city, facility needs between the two entities, the Lewes Beach Storm Water Study, and the BPW mitigation and finance committees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.
DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
Crossing the Delaware, 2022
From The Virginia Mercury: “Among Balow’s criticisms of the draft standards was their use of the word “succession” instead of “secession.” She also referenced the removal of the “Father of our Country” title for George Washington and “Father of the Constitution” title for James Madison, which the Department of Education has said was done in error.” The post Crossing the Delaware, 2022 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Cape Gazette
Shannon McGinn attains senior VP position at Community Bank Delaware
Community Bank Delaware recently announced the promotion of Shannon McGinn to senior vice president. McGinn began her career with Community Bank Delaware at its inception in 2006. McGinn brings more than 30 years of human resources experience including SHRM-CP certification and serves as a member of the bank’s executive team....
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
delawarepublic.org
Tracking how Delaware spends federal COVID relief funds earmarked for education proves challenging
The First State continues spending the more than $600 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, but understanding where all that money is going and what impact it’s having is no easy task. This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what we do know about...
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
Cape Gazette
WSFS gives $50,000 toward Bayhealth graduate medical education
The Bayhealth Foundation recently received a $50,000 donation from the WSFS Cares Foundation to support the growth of Bayhealth’s Graduate Medical Education programs. “The WSFS Cares Foundation is proud to support the Bayhealth Foundation in its efforts to recruit and prepare exceptional medical graduates through the Graduate Medical Education Residency Program,” said Vernita Dorsey, WSFS Bank senior vice president, director of community strategy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown memorial an insult to millions of Americans
I read with interest the recent letter to the editor from the Georgetown Historical Society Board of Directors in defense of flying the Confederate battle flag on the society’s grounds. The society and its members are, of course, free to believe the fairy tale of the Lost Cause. I would note, however, that the society’s professed reverence for people such as William Henry Harrison Ross (a wealthy slaveholder who fled Delaware and rode out the Civil War in England) would be laughable but for its sad disregard of historical fact.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve DEStorage permit
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
Cape Gazette
Development is out of control
If you build it, they will come. Perfect words to describe the philosophy of our leaders in city and county councils in eastern Sussex. I live on New Road and have for 35 years. I read the headline Aug. 12: “Glenwood proposed along New Road.” Yes, New Road again! I didn’t know there was any open land left considering the recent onslaught of developing.
WBOC
The Confederate Flag Saga in Georgetown Continues
GEORGETOWN -- On Monday night, concerned citizens and members from the NAACP spoke at the Georgetown town council meeting to voice their frustrations. This is the most recent event to come out of the seemingly never ending fight to take down the Confederate flag outside of the Marvel Museum. One concerned woman who spoke aimed her comment directly at Councilwoman Angela Townsend. Townsend was one of three council members who approved funding to the Georgetown Historical Society. Townsend also reportedly said "if you don't like it, don't look at it."
wjbr.com
Free Meals For Dover Students
Back to School is here and there is a new program being implemented. The program will help students who may be food insecure. As the new school year gets underway, the focus turns to the students and their well-being. A local woman is helping to provide free meals for Dover students.
Comments / 10