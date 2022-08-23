For three and a half years, John Rieley was our councilman. He is now in a primary election for the new District 5, where he resides. The person who takes that seat on the five-member county council will have major impact on what happens in the entire county, including all of us now in District 4. Unfortunately, the 5th District Republican primary campaign has degenerated into an internecine conflict featuring malicious and slanderous accusations against Mr. Rieley, which I believe are unfounded. So I offer these comments.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO