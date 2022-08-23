Read full article on original website
Republican Senator to Run as Independent For Governor
A conservative republican legislator will be on the ballot in the Kansas Governor’s race as an independent candidate in the upcoming November general election. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office Thursday evening confirmed that Senator Dennis Pyle’s independent nomination petition for Kansas governor is certified with more than 5,000 signatures as state law requires. His name will be placed on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for governor.
