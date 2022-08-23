SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Every year, Austin College students gather the day before school starts for an event called First We Serve. "We really do this so the freshmen can get an idea of how service-minded Austin College is," said Madison Wilson, a board member of the student group Service Station, which promotes volunteering efforts and organizes several charity events throughout the school year. "It's a good start to the year, working towards something bigger than themselves."

