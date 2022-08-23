Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison players prepare to renew rivalry
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax will mark the start of the season for Sherman and Denison, which has just recently become a new part of the tradition of this great game. The Jackets have won the Battle of the Ax for the past nine years in...
KXII.com
BOTA coaches talk about rivalry
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman and Denison will renew their rivalry when they meet for the Battle of the Ax on Friday night at Munson Stadium. The game will mark the opening week of the high school football season. Sherman will travel to Denison as they renew the rivalry. The...
KXII.com
New fast-food franchise opens in Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
KTEN.com
Austin College students begin the year with service project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Every year, Austin College students gather the day before school starts for an event called First We Serve. "We really do this so the freshmen can get an idea of how service-minded Austin College is," said Madison Wilson, a board member of the student group Service Station, which promotes volunteering efforts and organizes several charity events throughout the school year. "It's a good start to the year, working towards something bigger than themselves."
KXII.com
Test taking anxiety in students
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all been there before, it’s Friday and the only thing standing between you and the weekend is that test you’ve been dreading all week. What makes the thought of taking tests so grueling for some of us?. Clinical Director of the Child...
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and choking a woman back in February of 2020. 43-year-old Delmar Price pled guilty to assault family violence/choking, and for a violation of a protective order. According to the Grayson County Criminal...
