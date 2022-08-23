Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 12/30/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Waterspouts are possible with this activity. If a waterspout occurs, move your boat away from it. Waterspouts can develop rapidly and produce winds and seas that are dangerous for vessels and everyone onboard. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns Waterspouts possible over the waters this morning At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, capable of producing waterspouts. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fernandina Beach to 44 nm east of Guana River State Park. Movement was north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Brunswick, Saint Augustine, St. Simons Island, Fernandina Beach, Unf, Kings Bay Base, Ponte Vedra Beach, Yulee and Neptune Beach. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
