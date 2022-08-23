Effective: 2022-08-28 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 12/30/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO