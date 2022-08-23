Read full article on original website
QOGMP: QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm in software defined network
According to the research status of Software Defined Network (SDN) control layer traffic scheduling, we find the current common problems, including single path, easy congestion, Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and high delay. To solve these four problems, we design and implement a QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm for SDN, referred to as QOGMP. First, we propose a link weight calculation algorithm based on the idea of traction links and deep reinforcement learning, and conduct experimental verifications related to traction links. The algorithm considers QoS requirements and alleviates the problems of easy congestion and high delay. Then, we propose a traffic scheduling algorithm based on link weight and multi-path scheme, which also considers QoS requirements and solves the problem of single path. Finally, we combined the link weight calculation algorithm and the traffic scheduling algorithm to implement QOGMP, and carried out comparative experiments in the built simulation environment. The experimental results show that QOGMP is better than the two comparison algorithms in terms of delay and rescheduling rate.
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
Comparison of leg dynamic models for quadrupedal robots with compliant backbone
Many quadrupeds are capable of power efficient gaits, especially trot and gallop, thanks to their flexible trunk. The oscillations of the system that includes the backbone, the tendons and musculature, store and release elastic energy, helping a smooth deceleration and a fast acceleration of the hindquarters and forequarters, which improves the dynamics of running and its energy efficiency. Forelegs and hindlegs play a key role in generating the bending moment in the trunk. In this paper we present our studies aimed at modeling and reproducing such phenomena for efficient quadrupedal robot locomotion. We propose a model, called mass-mass-spring model, that overcomes the limitation of existing models, and demonstrate that it allows studying how the masses of the legs generate a flexing force that helps the natural bending of the trunk during gallop. We apply our model toÂ six animals, that adoptÂ two different galloping patternsÂ (calledÂ transverseÂ and rotatory), and compare their energy efficiency.
A hybrid triboelectric nanogenerator for enhancing corrosion prevention of metal in marine environment
A hybrid spherical triboelectric nanogenerator (S-TENG) with both solid-solid and solid-liquid contact modes is successfully constructed to collect wave energy for highly efficient cathodic protection of metals in marine. To maximize collection of wave energy, the S-TENG is designed to simultaneously capture friction energy from inside and outside the device with different working modes, achieving a short circuit current density of 186"‰mA"‰mâˆ’3 and open circuit voltage of 88.9"‰V, respectively. It indicates that the potential drop of stainless steel (304SS) and organically coated carbon steel (Q235CS) coupled with the S-TENG are about 410"‰mV and 930"‰mV, respectively, which is suitable for their cathodic protection in marine environment. It is demonstrated that our S-TENG as a low-cost and environmentally friendly self-powered approach is promising to effectively converts wave energy for electrochemical cathodic protection in marine.
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
