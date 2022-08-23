Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Include agricultural sustainability in Chile’s proposed new constitution
Andrés Muñoz-Sáez ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2976-6707 0 &. Leah L. R. Renwick ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8669-5661 1. Andrés Muñoz-Sáez, University of Chile, Santiago, Chile. Leah L. R. Renwick, University of Chile, Santiago, Chile. On 4 September, a referendum will be held for Chileans to vote on a draft...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
U.S. Navy deploys warships through Taiwan Strait
For the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, two U.S. warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait during a naval exercise.
Nature.com
Replicative manufacturing of metal moulds for low surface roughness polymer replication
Tool based manufacturing processes like injection moulding allow fast and high-quality mass-market production, but for optical polymer components the production of the necessary tools is time-consuming and expensive. In this paper a process to fabricate metal-inserts for tool based manufacturing with smooth surfaces via a casting and replication process from fused silica templates is presented. Bronze, brass and cobalt-chromium could be successfully replicated from shaped fused silica replications achieving a surface roughnesses of Rq 8"‰nm and microstructures in the range of 5"‰Âµm. Injection moulding was successfully performed, using a commercially available injection moulding system, with thousands of replicas generated from the same tool. In addition, three-dimensional bodies in metal could be realised with 3D-Printing of fused silica casting moulds. This work thus represents an approach to high-quality moulding tools via a scalable facile and cost-effective route surpassing the currently employed cost-, labour- and equipment-intensive machining techniques.
Nature.com
A hybrid triboelectric nanogenerator for enhancing corrosion prevention of metal in marine environment
A hybrid spherical triboelectric nanogenerator (S-TENG) with both solid-solid and solid-liquid contact modes is successfully constructed to collect wave energy for highly efficient cathodic protection of metals in marine. To maximize collection of wave energy, the S-TENG is designed to simultaneously capture friction energy from inside and outside the device with different working modes, achieving a short circuit current density of 186"‰mA"‰mâˆ’3 and open circuit voltage of 88.9"‰V, respectively. It indicates that the potential drop of stainless steel (304SS) and organically coated carbon steel (Q235CS) coupled with the S-TENG are about 410"‰mV and 930"‰mV, respectively, which is suitable for their cathodic protection in marine environment. It is demonstrated that our S-TENG as a low-cost and environmentally friendly self-powered approach is promising to effectively converts wave energy for electrochemical cathodic protection in marine.
Nature.com
Heat exposure effects in Switzerland
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Exceptional heat, as observed throughout Europe during July and August 2022, has substantial societal impacts. Amongst these impacts are mortality, particularly amongst the elderly, and reduced labour productivity. In the absence of stringent adaptation efforts, these impacts will likely worsen as the rising magnitude, duration and frequency of extreme heat events enhances heat stress exposure.
Nature.com
Maize grain yield enhancement in modern hybrids associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density: a case study in northeast China
Lodging resistance is a critical trait in modern maize breeding. This study aimed to examine maize stalk lodging and its related characteristics in response to increasing planting densities in modern hybrids. A two-year field trial was conducted from 2018 to 2019 with two widely grown commercial hybrids ('Xy335' and 'Fm985') and three planting density treatments of 4.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (low density, LD), 6.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (medium density, MD), and 8.5"‰Ã—"‰104 plants/ha (high density, HD). New hybrid Fm985 had a significantly higher grain yield and lower lodging rate at HD, while there was no significance at LD and MD. Compared to Fm985, old hybrid Xy335 had a significantly high plant height, ear and gravity height, and culm length (CL) across the three planting densities, while opposite stalk bending strength (SBS), dry weight per unit length (DWPU), cross-sectional area, and the cellulose and lignin content in the basal internode were low. Correlation and path analysis revealed that kernel number per ear and lodging rate directly contributed to maize grain yield, while lodging-related traits of SBS, stem lignin, and DWPU had an indirect effect on maize grain yield, suggesting that modern hybrid maize yield enhancement is associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density in northeast China.
Nature.com
Glassy thermal conductivity in CsBiICl single crystal
As the periodic atomic arrangement of a crystal is made to a disorder or glassy-amorphous system by destroying the long-range order, lattice thermal conductivity, ÎºL, decreases, and its fundamental characteristics changes. The realization of ultralow and unusual glass-like ÎºL in a crystalline material is challenging but crucial to many applications like thermoelectrics and thermal barrier coatings. Herein, we demonstrate an ultralow (~0.20"‰W/mÂ·K at room temperature) and glass-like temperature dependence (2"“400"‰K) of ÎºL in a single crystal of layered halide perovskite, Cs3Bi2I6Cl3. Acoustic phonons with low cut-off frequency (20"‰cmâˆ’1) are responsible for the low sound velocity in Cs3Bi2I6Cl3 and make the structure elastically soft. While a strong anharmonicity originates from the low energy and localized rattling-like vibration of Cs atoms, synchrotron X-ray pair-distribution function evidence a local structural distortion in the Bi-halide octahedra and Cl vacancy. The hierarchical chemical bonding and soft vibrations from selective sublattice leading to low ÎºL is intriguing from lattice dynamical perspective as well as have potential applications.
Nature.com
Large extensional earthquakes push-up terrific amount of fluids
How large earthquakes are triggered is a key question in Earth science, and the role played by fluid pressure seems to be crucial. Nevertheless, evaluation of involved fluid volumes is seldom investigated, if not unaccounted for. Moreover, fluid flow along fault zones is a driving factor for seismicity migration, episodic heat and chemical transport. Here we show that time repeated (4D) seismic tomography resolves changes of Vp and Vp/Vs during the Mw6.2 2009 L'Aquila normal faulting sequence, that indicate a post-failure fluid migration from hypocentral depths to the surface, with a volume estimated between 5 and 100"‰Ã—"‰106 m3 rising at rates up to 100Â m/day. This amount inferred by tomograms is surprisingly consistent with the about 50"‰Ã—"‰106 m3 surplus water volume additionally measured at spring discharge, spread in time and space along the 700 km2-wide regional carbonate fractured aquifer. Fluids were pushed-up within a huge volume across the fault and expelled from the area of large coseismic slip. Such quantities of fluids liberated during earthquakes add unprecedented constraints to the discussion on the role of fluids during and possibly before earthquake, as well as to the potential impact on the pristine high-quality drinkable groundwater, possibly affecting the biodiversity of groundwater dependent ecosystems too.
