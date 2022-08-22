ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine Yannelis

Constantine Yannelis is an Associate Professor of Finance, and joined Chicago Booth in 2018. He is also a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. His research focuses on household finance, corporate finance, public finance, human capital and student loans. His recent research primarily explores repayment, information asymmetries and strategic behavior in the student loan market.
‘All That Light’ exhibition highlights decade of UChicago resident artists

Since 2011, the APL-CSRPC Artists-in-Residence program has centered Black and Brown artists working on Chicago’s South Side. Not long ago, Victoria Martinez taught art in six different schools across Chicago while trying to maintain her own art practice. Now, five years after participating in the Artists-in-Residence program at the University of Chicago, she can focus on her art almost full time.
Nonprofit writes a “LUV” letter to the South Side through community-driven art installation series

Just off 53rd Street in Hyde Park, a five-foot tall fiberglass heart captures a sort of “new normal.” The piece, painted by Woodlawn-based artist Damon Reed, is wrapped in colorful images of hands typing, Zoom meeting screens, and faces eager to connect. Part of the nonprofit Love, Unity & Values (LUV) Institute’s year-long Parade of Hearts project, Reed’s is one of 12 hearts dotting South Side sites and sparking community conversation. The art installation series marks the Grand Boulevard-based nonprofit’s 10th year serving young men and women of color who have experienced trauma and aims to bring symbols of unity and healing to communities struggling in the midst of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions, and ongoing violence.
