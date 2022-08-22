ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Customer Fired Into Texas Wendy's After Argument Over Drive-Thru Order, Police Say

A Texas man who police say fired into a Wendy's because he was upset with his drive-thru order has been charged with a felony. Christian Ellis, 19, of Glenn Heights, went inside the Frisco restaurant after ordering in the drive-thru lane and argued with the staff, officials said. He then returned to his vehicle, got a gun and fired into the Wendy's about 8 p.m. Aug. 17, according to police.
FRISCO, TX
