Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car.

The second car was traveling south when for reasons still unknown, the sedan veered left off the roadway and through the grass median.

The sedan continued to travel into oncoming traffic directly into the path of other vehicle. The two vehicles flipped and spun off the side of the road.

The vehicles came to a final rest on the right shoulder of U.S. Highway 301. The passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead and both drivers have sustained serious injuries.