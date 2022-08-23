Read full article on original website
'Don't move to Texas': Billboard warns L.A., San Francisco residents about moving to Lone Star State
The billboard, which shows no political affiliation or sponsor, references Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in May.
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
South Bay Leaders Create New Team to Protect Employees From Wage Theft
South Bay leaders are stepping up enforcement of wage theft laws at restaurants to protect employees. The efforts, in short, consist of paying employees or getting shut down. Santa Clara County’s newly formed Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement is the first team of its kind in California, and it recently assisted a Milpitas man who works as a cook.
Backroom deal to change earthquake standards in California hospitals collapses
A deal to weaken legally required — and costly — seismic upgrades to California hospitals collapsed Tuesday.
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook
We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
A looming COVID risk in California? Schools return with fewer rules, lagging vaccine rates
Health experts are watching to see how schools do without expansive masking and testing for COVID-19, especially with many children unvaccinated.
Proposal to put abortion protections in California Constitution appears headed for victory
Eight in 10 California voters say abortion is an important issue when voting this year, while 71% say they plan to vote Yes on Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment to enshrine reproductive rights in the state Constitution. Source: Los Angeles Times.
