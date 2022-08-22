ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

On-Time Launch: 2022 Raritan High School Football Preview

Anthony Petruzzi would love for his team to get off to a fast start this season, but when some of Raritan’s greatest finishes to the high school football season have come after rocky starts, maybe there is something in the struggle that makes the Rockets take off when it matters.
RARITAN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Rodriguez
92.7 WOBM

Youth Rush: 2022 Freehold Boro High School Football Preview

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the Freehold Boro football team over the last six years, but the Colonials have enjoyed plenty of success during that stretch and their unique ability to produce and deploy dual-threat quarterbacks has been at the center of that success. It started with an unprecedented two-year stretch from Ashante Worthy in 2016 and 2017 and last season, Kamore Gill added his name to the list of dynamic dual-threat signal-callers.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview

Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy