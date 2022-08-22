Read full article on original website
Related
On-Time Launch: 2022 Raritan High School Football Preview
Anthony Petruzzi would love for his team to get off to a fast start this season, but when some of Raritan’s greatest finishes to the high school football season have come after rocky starts, maybe there is something in the struggle that makes the Rockets take off when it matters.
In Transition: 2022 Wall Township High School Football Preview
The 2021 season was supposed to be a year in which Wall's transformative class of 2022 cemented its legacy and sent each other out with more championships. Instead, it was a season that began with adversity and ended with a hazing scandal that rocked the entire town and made national news.
Focus on the Finer Things: 2022 St. John Vianney High School Football Preview
Any coach taking over the St. John Vianney football program from now on will be looking to construct teams that resemble what the Lancers had from 2014 to 2017, when the program lost just one game in each of those four seasons and made it three NJSIAA sectional semifinals and one sectional championship game.
New Year, Same Goals: 2022 Middletown South High School Football Preview
Middletown South is coming off a nine-win season and an appearance in a sectional final, and despite losing some of their top players to graduation the Eagles' championship aspirations remain as high as ever. After a couple of subpar seasons, Middletown South returned to the ranks of the Shore Conference's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Youth Rush: 2022 Freehold Boro High School Football Preview
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the Freehold Boro football team over the last six years, but the Colonials have enjoyed plenty of success during that stretch and their unique ability to produce and deploy dual-threat quarterbacks has been at the center of that success. It started with an unprecedented two-year stretch from Ashante Worthy in 2016 and 2017 and last season, Kamore Gill added his name to the list of dynamic dual-threat signal-callers.
Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview
Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
Pedal to the Metal: 2022 Point Pleasant Boro High School Football Preview
Point Boro is coming off a 10-2 season that included a division title and the program's fourth NJSIAA sectional championship, but you wouldn't know it by talking to any of the Panthers' returning starters. "We're putting the pedal to the metal and not taking anything for granted," said senior lineman...
The Next Wave: 2022 Donovan Catholic High School Football Preview
Coaches rarely use the word “rebuilding” when talking about a new season because it’s an acknowledgment that they’ve lost most of their top players and people should not expect the success they recently had. However, those of us in the media can use it when appropriate...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0