californiapublic.com
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
South Bay Leaders Create New Team to Protect Employees From Wage Theft
South Bay leaders are stepping up enforcement of wage theft laws at restaurants to protect employees. The efforts, in short, consist of paying employees or getting shut down. Santa Clara County’s newly formed Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement is the first team of its kind in California, and it recently assisted a Milpitas man who works as a cook.
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook
We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
‘It Will Give Me Financial Freedom:' SJSU Students Celebrate Loan Forgiveness Plan
The student loan forgiveness plan is being cheered by thousands of Bay Area college students. For many San Jose State University students drowning in college debt, President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is a life line. “I think it will help me a lot,” said SJSU student Darryl Watkins....
