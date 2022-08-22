ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Daily Voice

Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods

An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Paterson, NJ
92.7 WOBM

3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ

Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark

A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne

**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
BAYONNE, NJ
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

