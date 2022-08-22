Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Englewood, NJ car wash workers struck by vehicle hospitalized
ENGLEWOOD – Three car wash workers were injured when they were hit by a colleague driving a car out of the tunnel Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Englewood police told The Daily Voice the driver was pulling the car into the drying area of Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue.
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ
Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
theobserver.com
KPD: Males (and woman) in masks couldn’t find mobile, but later found themselves in South Kearny
On Aug. 9 at 11:36 a.m., Officer Mat Lopez and several back-up officers (including yours truly) were dispatched to the 100 block of Devon Street after a 911 caller reported approximately five masked males forced their way into an apartment building and ran to an upstairs apartment. Arriving officers detained...
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
UPDATE: N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated. Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark
A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies after targeted shooting at Ewing, NJ Town Center
EWING — A man was found dead on the grass outside his apartment building at the upscale Ewing Town Center development early Wednesday morning in what police believe to be a targeted shooting. Ewing police responded to a report of shots fired on Midway Lane around 1 a.m. and...
hudsontv.com
Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne
**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
Newark Woman Sought for Car Burglary
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark woman is being sought for the theft of over $1,000...
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
FOUND! Dog Who Fled Horrific Route 287 Dump Truck Rollover Turns Up The Next Day
As he recuperated in a hospital bed, a dump truck driver from Bergen County who miraculously survived a horrific crash on Route 287 worried about the fate of his dog. The pooch bolted as rescuers arrived at the scene of the noontime rollover on the northbound highway in Mahwah on Monday. No one knew where he'd gone.
Perth Amboy, NJ man served as kingpin of massive drug operation out of the Bronx, NY dealing Heroin
A Perth Amboy man could very well be in prison until 2063 after pleading guilty to serving as the Drug Kingpin of a massive operation dealing heroin, fentanyl, and meth out of the Bronx, New York. The major news in court was announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1