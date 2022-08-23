ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

POPSUGAR

"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage

Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Finally Obtain Marriage License After Nearly 3 Years

Us viewers have been waiting and waiting for just the tiniest bit of news related to Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn and Juan Dixon’s wedding… and we finally have it. After 6 seasons of divorce talks, Juan storming out of tough conversations, and the other ladies (Gizelle Bryant) meddling in their business, the engaged […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Finally Obtain Marriage License After Nearly 3 Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
Essence

Exclusive: Monique Samuels On The State Of Her Marriage And Being ‘Heavily Criticized’ For How She Talks To Her Husband

As Season 1 of 'Love & Marriage: DC' concludes, she talks to us about going through a rough patch with Chris Samuels on national TV and having no regrets. Monique Samuels has no regrets. The wife, mother of three, entrepreneur and reality TV star has completed her first season of Love & Marriage: DC alongside husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels. On the show, they’ve confronted some uncomfortable realities about their marriage, unflinchingly. Like when she said that if she could get married again to her husband, knowing what she knows now, she wouldn’t. Or the heated conversations had about what she needs that she’s not getting from him after all these years. And while she’s been a big target of criticism for her honesty since the series began, the beauty is all smiles during our chat, unbothered when asked about people who say she’s embarrassed and disrespected her husband on national TV.
RadarOnline

Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney After Arrest, Demands Primary Custody & Child Support

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Patrick Carney after publicly accusing him of cheating and a brief jail stint, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer filed her petition for divorce on August 12, only hours after her arrest for domestic assault against Carney. In court documents, Michelle listed the date of marriage as April 20, 2019, and the date of separation as August 11, which is the day she was taken into custody. The two share a 4-year-old son Rhys James and a daughter named Willie who was born...
goodmorningamerica.com

Dad sees daughter in wedding dress for first time and has the best reaction

Olivia Wilde says publicly being served custody papers at CinemaCon was ‘really vicious’. Olivia Wilde is opening up about publicly being served custody papers earlier this year at CinemaCon while promoting her upcoming film, " Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Variety, Wilde said the incident was “really...
Page Six

Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce

Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique.  Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals How She 'Stopped Believing In Polygamy', Leading To Split From Kody Brown

Christine Brown is leaving the sister-wife lifestyle and ex Kody Brown in the past. After years of wanting and defending her polygamous marriage, the reality star's feelings changed in 2018. "I started thinking maybe this isn't working for me," she said. "And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn't really want to live it anymore. I didn't like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn't important."'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLITSince leaving her relationship last November, Brown has...
RELATIONSHIPS

