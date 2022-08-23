Read full article on original website
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split As He Files For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: Report
Alexis Bledel, 40, and her husband Vincent Kartheiser, 43, have split. The Mad Men actor filed for divorce after eight years of marriage on Aug. 10 at Putnam County Supreme Court in New York, Us Weekly reported Wednesday, Aug. 17. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment. alexis bledel.
RHOP star Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon take a huge leap towards tying the knot a second time by 'obtaining marriage license'
It appears Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon will soon be heading down the aisle for a second time. On Thursday, The Real Housewives Of Potomac star and the former NBA player obtained a marriage license from the Howard County Clerk's Office in Maryland, according to People. So far, there's no...
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage
Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Finally Obtain Marriage License After Nearly 3 Years
Us viewers have been waiting and waiting for just the tiniest bit of news related to Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn and Juan Dixon’s wedding… and we finally have it. After 6 seasons of divorce talks, Juan storming out of tough conversations, and the other ladies (Gizelle Bryant) meddling in their business, the engaged […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Finally Obtain Marriage License After Nearly 3 Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Warn Janelle Brown to ‘Run’ as Marriage to Kody Brown Appears to go Downhill in Season 17
'Sister Wives' fans are warning Janelle Brown to 'run' from her marriage to Kody Brown after season 17 outburst.
People
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time...
Essence
Exclusive: Monique Samuels On The State Of Her Marriage And Being ‘Heavily Criticized’ For How She Talks To Her Husband
As Season 1 of 'Love & Marriage: DC' concludes, she talks to us about going through a rough patch with Chris Samuels on national TV and having no regrets. Monique Samuels has no regrets. The wife, mother of three, entrepreneur and reality TV star has completed her first season of Love & Marriage: DC alongside husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels. On the show, they’ve confronted some uncomfortable realities about their marriage, unflinchingly. Like when she said that if she could get married again to her husband, knowing what she knows now, she wouldn’t. Or the heated conversations had about what she needs that she’s not getting from him after all these years. And while she’s been a big target of criticism for her honesty since the series began, the beauty is all smiles during our chat, unbothered when asked about people who say she’s embarrassed and disrespected her husband on national TV.
NFL・
Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney After Arrest, Demands Primary Custody & Child Support
Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Patrick Carney after publicly accusing him of cheating and a brief jail stint, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer filed her petition for divorce on August 12, only hours after her arrest for domestic assault against Carney. In court documents, Michelle listed the date of marriage as April 20, 2019, and the date of separation as August 11, which is the day she was taken into custody. The two share a 4-year-old son Rhys James and a daughter named Willie who was born...
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
Scheana Shay’s Wedding Dress Details Revealed After She Marries Brock Davies
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, 37, transformed into a princess as she married entrepreneur and personal trainer Brock Davies, 31, in Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday, August 23. The reality icon stunned in a luxurious $22,000 wedding gown by famed designers Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson and HollywoodLife has all of the EXCLUSIVE details about her couture dress.
Kody Brown Screams About All His ‘Sacrifices’ in Season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer
'Sister Wives' fans look like they are in for a lot of drama in season 17. One clip from the trailer shows Kody completely unraveling.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Once Said He Loved Christine Brown’s ‘Spark’ and ‘Bubbliness’
Christine and Kody Brown were married for decades before calling it quits. Before their separation, Kody described being attracted to Christine's "spark" and "bubbly" personality.
goodmorningamerica.com
Dad sees daughter in wedding dress for first time and has the best reaction
Olivia Wilde says publicly being served custody papers at CinemaCon was ‘really vicious’. Olivia Wilde is opening up about publicly being served custody papers earlier this year at CinemaCon while promoting her upcoming film, " Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Variety, Wilde said the incident was “really...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Says She’s Only Allowing People in Her Life Who Are ‘Good’ to Her Kids
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown, is living her best life in Utah, and she's had a complete change in perspective. She discussed what she's looking for in life, now.
Is Whitney Way Thore Still Dating Her French Boyfriend?
"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" fans are wondering if Thore is still dating the boyfriend she met online during Season 9 of the show.
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals How She 'Stopped Believing In Polygamy', Leading To Split From Kody Brown
Christine Brown is leaving the sister-wife lifestyle and ex Kody Brown in the past. After years of wanting and defending her polygamous marriage, the reality star's feelings changed in 2018. "I started thinking maybe this isn't working for me," she said. "And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn't really want to live it anymore. I didn't like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn't important."'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN THANKS FANS 'FOR SUPPORTING ME AND MY JOURNEY,' ADMITS SHE WAS 'NERVOUS' TO GO PUBLIC WITH KODY BROWN SPLITSince leaving her relationship last November, Brown has...
Man emails his ex, saying their breakup daunts him, a day before his wedding
What if one can’t get over their ex even when they’re getting married?. Erasing feelings and memories connected to an ex can be hard, especially when you still care for them. Some love their ex months or years after their breakup.
Vanderpump Rules Stars Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Share Snaps Of Official Wedding, But Let's Talk About That Afterparty Outfit
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies of Vanderpump Rules fame reveal the BTS looks of their official wedding ceremony.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Synopsis Details Season 17: The Browns Will Never Be the Same!
TLC has released the official network synopsis for Sister Wives Season 17. And while press releases of this nature often traffic in exaggeration and an abundance of misplaced hype, fans of this long-time reality show know the truth:. There’s no way to oversell what’s about to go down.
