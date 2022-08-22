Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California
Today California officials approved a plan to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. California is the largest auto market in the U.S. It could set the standard for other states to follow. Kevin Stark with member station KQED is here with details. Hey, Kevin. KEVIN STARK,...
NPR
Retailers say shoppers are making fewer purchases but inflation means they pay more
The latest report cards from top U.S. retailers show shoppers are making fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores. But when they check out, they tend to spend more because things cost more. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Shoppers are making fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores, but when they do...
NPR
Flight delays and poor customer service are at unacceptable levels, Buttigieg says
With millions of Americans preparing to fly over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is urging airlines to step up their game so travelers aren't stranded. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. If you've tried flying anywhere this summer, there's a fair chance your flight was delayed or even...
NPR
Moviepass is back after its bankruptcy. The CEO says this time will be different
Any movie, any theater, anytime you want for 10 bucks a month - that was a sales pitch of subscription service MoviePass back in 2017, and millions signed up. Now, if that all sounds too good to be true, it's because it was. The company burned through millions of dollars and went bankrupt in 2020. But now they're back. And CEO and co-founder Stacy Spikes says this time will be different. Our co-host Leila Fadel asked him how.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
California's phasing out of gas-powered cars will require infrastructure changes
California is changing the game. The state is adopting what is believed to be the world's most ambitious plan to phase out gas-powered cars. By 2035, new cars sold in California must be powered by electricity or hydrogen. Margo Oge is a former director of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and she joins us from Los Angeles.
NPR
Largest U.S. auto market is moving away from the internal combustion engine
The California Air Resource Board is expected to approve a plan Thursday to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035. The state will have interim goals of 35% zero emission cars by 2026 and 68% by 2030. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The largest auto market in the U.S. is...
NPR
A man is awarded a $4.4 million settlement after being racially profiled in Walmart
A jury in Oregon has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a Black man who filed a lawsuit saying he was racially profiled and harassed by an employee while shopping. In a lawsuit filed against the retail giant last year, Michael Mangum alleges that he was followed...
Comments / 0