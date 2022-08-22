Read full article on original website
Retailers say shoppers are making fewer purchases but inflation means they pay more
The latest report cards from top U.S. retailers show shoppers are making fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores. But when they check out, they tend to spend more because things cost more. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Shoppers are making fewer purchases and fewer trips to stores, but when they do...
Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns
House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds
Emma Donoghue tends to write about people in a tough spot. Her bestselling novel "Room" centered on a mother and her son in a forced imprisonment. In her new novel, "Haven," three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island. They land on a place called the Great Skellig. It's a real island that Donoghue actually boated past several years ago.
People are gathering for the Fed's annual meeting in Jackson Hole
Audio will be available later today. The markets are watching as the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Wyoming. NPR's A Martinez talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution for a preview.
News brief: Wyoming economic summit, student debt equity, nuclear plant at risk
Every summer, economic leaders from around the world swap their dress shoes for hiking boots and head to Jackson Hole, Wyo. This morning, they will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And expectations for this speech are as high as the Grand Teton Mountains around them. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are under pressure to curb inflation, and investors want to know what they're going to do.
For some in the Gaza Strip, summer tastes like a baby watermelon cooked over flames
What does summer tastes like around the world? Watermelon for a lot of us. In the Gaza Strip, there is a watermelon delicacy that NPR's Daniel Estrin wanted to try, so he did, and he sent us this postcard. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: There's an aura of intrigue surrounding this dish....
Moviepass is back after its bankruptcy. The CEO says this time will be different
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with MoviePass co-founder and CEO Stacy Spikes about the return of the service after its bankruptcy in 2020. Any movie, any theater, anytime you want for 10 bucks a month - that was a sales pitch of subscription service MoviePass back in 2017, and millions signed up. Now, if that all sounds too good to be true, it's because it was. The company burned through millions of dollars and went bankrupt in 2020. But now they're back. And CEO and co-founder Stacy Spikes says this time will be different. Our co-host Leila Fadel asked him how.
Outside Hong Kong there's something unexpected: free-roaming animals
Hong Kong is one of the planet's most densely packed urban areas. Not far from its concrete jungle is a real jungle with free-roaming wild cows and water buffalos. One woman is trying to save them. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Just outside the city of Hong Kong is a jungle with...
Flight delays and poor customer service are at unacceptable levels, Buttigieg says
With millions of Americans preparing to fly over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is urging airlines to step up their game so travelers aren't stranded. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. If you've tried flying anywhere this summer, there's a fair chance your flight was delayed or even...
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand
Last week, a deadline passed for the seven states that use the Colorado River to get the federal government a regional conservation plan. Some are criticizing the feds lack of enforcement action. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states that rely on it for water and...
By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California
Today California officials approved a plan to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. California is the largest auto market in the U.S. It could set the standard for other states to follow. Kevin Stark with member station KQED is here with details. Hey, Kevin. KEVIN STARK,...
A family looks for answers into why so many of them develop Alzheimer's disease
Three sisters set out to learn why many of the people in their family develop Alzheimer's disease in middle age — and what they can do about it. In some families, Alzheimer's seems inevitable. KAREN DOUTHITT: Your grandmother has it. Your mom has it. Your uncle has it. Your...
Fed chief Jerome Powell is under pressure to curb inflation
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks Friday morning in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell hopes to curb inflation without pushing the economy into recession. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said today the central bank's overarching focus is to curb inflation. And Powell left no doubt that he and his colleagues will keep raising interest rates until they're confident that prices are under control. Powell delivered a forceful speech to a gathering of economic bigwigs in Jackson Hole, Wyo. He acknowledged that rising interest rates come at a cost for families and businesses, but Powell warned the alternative of unchecked inflation could be worse. NPR's chief economic correspondent Scott Horsley joins us now. Scott, Powell's message this morning was short and direct. What did he have to say?
Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates?
We're going to get another view on this issue now. Wisdom Cole is the national director of the NAACP's Youth and College Division, and he joins us this morning. Thanks so much for being with us. WISDOM COLE: Thanks for having me. MARTIN: You have called student debt a racial...
After 4 decades in the classroom, a Texas teacher is keeping history alive
Nelva Williamson, a Houston public school history teacher, didn't think she'd end up in the classroom — even though her mom was a teacher. She tells her son about how her love of learning began. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Time now for StoryCorps. Today, we'll hear from a public school...
Texas ranchers struggle as they face the worst drought in over a decade
A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle. MITCH BORDEN, BYLINE: And I'm Mitch Borden in Marfa, Texas. This week, storms have been passing over the state, providing communities with much-needed rain. But that may just be a small reprieve as Texans continue to face the worst drought the state's seen in over a decade. For state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, the severity of the drought is obvious.
