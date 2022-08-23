Read full article on original website
yourcommunitypaper.com
Launch party for Florida history book to be held at Mather’s
Join fellow history buffs at Mathers Social Gathering on Sept. 7 at 5:15 p.m. to celebrate the launch of “Florida: A History in Pictures” by Mike McGinness and Jeff Davies. McGinness and Davies have brought Florida’s rich history to life through a collection of over 130 photographs. Each...
floridaescape.com
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida
When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
foodgressing.com
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
Tabla Indian Restaurant Moves Forward With Oviedo Expansion
After announcing three potential territories last year for a 2022 expansion, the Indian, Indian-Chinese, and Thai cuisine brand Tabla is forging ahead in the northeastern Orlando suburb.
shescatchingflights.com
Solo Travel: 10 Things to do Alone in Orlando
Orlando is a place known for theme parks and family fun. Yet there is another aspect of this city that can offer some of the best experiences to those who wish to visit the city as a lone traveler and not as a family outing. There are numerous things to...
cltampa.com
An oceanfront Florida home built for an heir to the Coca-Cola Bottling empire is now on the market
An award-winning home built for a member of the Root family, owners of the Coca-Cola Bottling empire, is now for sale in Florida. Located at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd., in Ormond Beach, the luxury oceanfront home was built in 1994 for Chapman J. Root Jr., grandson of Chapman J. Root, who famously created the iconic contoured green glass bottle for Coca-Cola in a nationwide contest back in 1916.
franchising.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Hatches in Florida with Fourth 20-Unit Regional Development Deal
Entrepreneurial Family Makes Big Growth Moves, Expanding Brand into the Sunshine State. August 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As...
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
earnthenecklace.com
David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (College Park, September 2022)
The Ambassador Hotel project is one step closer to getting started. One Stop Housing received approval from the City to begin construction on converting the hotel to affordable housing units. The Orlando City Council will discuss providing a development grant at an upcoming council meeting. It’s the one-year anniversary for...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Publisher’s Desk: The Community Paper celebrates 33 years in print
The year was 1989. Shoulder pads were big and hair was bigger. The Game Boy and Microsoft Office were born, and the Berlin Wall came down. It was quite a year. It was also the year that Susan Titour decided there needed to be a community newspaper in College Park. A paper that would share only positive news connecting neighbors, business owners, schools and community groups. Each month she gathered the news, laid out the copy and delivered the papers to driveways.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Room to grow
“Old ideas can sometimes use new buildings. New ideas must use old buildings.”. That’s a quote from Jane Jacobs, author of “The Death and Life of Great American Cities.” Even more than six decades after its publication, the book remains extremely influential in American urban planning. And it still applies, as in the case of a small warehouse district on the west end of College Park.
orangeobserver.com
Garden Theatre Board of Directors issues update
The Garden Theatre’s Board of Directors released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
stpetecatalyst.com
What’s down the tracks for Brightline
Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Pushes Back Massive Refurbishment Amid Revenge of the Mummy Closure
Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort may not be able to ride Revenge of the Mummy just yet, but at least they can experience another popular attraction at the Florida theme park, which was scheduled to close this month temporarily. Universal Orlando Resort appears to have pushed back the refurbishment of...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
