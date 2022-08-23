ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

4d ago

I hear you honey. They talked about the kids rights? Well what about your husbands rights? Who is the law abiding citizen? Who is the tax payer? Not that juvenile delinquent.

WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
John Bel Edwards
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

OPSO confirms another stabbing at New Orleans jail, but offers few details

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was another stabbing at the New Orleans jail this week. The sheriff’s office initial confirmation to WWL-TV did not include any details about the stabbing, or the condition of those involved. OPSO Chief Communications Officer Timothy David Ray said that OPSO is preparing an incident report and will share more details later on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans man who served 36 years for rape he didn't commit released from prison

Sullivan Walter brushed away tears Thursday as a New Orleans judge ordered his immediate release from prison, 36 years after he was incarcerated for a rape he didn’t commit. Withheld evidence and fudged testimony kept Walter, now 53, wrongfully locked away, the Innocence Project of New Orleans and the Orleans Parish district attorney’s office agreed, as they moved jointly to vacate his sentence and set him free from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center at St. Gabriel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Carjacking#The Inmates#Attorneys#Violent Crime
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
WAFB

Livington Parish deputies looking for stolen tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. The tractor has a front-end...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WREG

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
