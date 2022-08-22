Read full article on original website
Does Joe Flacco see potential Week 1 start as chance to prove himself to Jets?
Joe Flacco joined Carton and Roberts live from Jets camp, and was asked if he sees a potential Week 1 start as a chance to prove himself as a starter moving forward.
Lincoln Riley makes USC starting QB decision
With all of the talks surrounding USC’s decision to join the Big Ten in 2024, many have forgotten about the upcoming season that the program is currently preparing for. The team underwent some massive change at the quarterback position, with last year’s co-starting quarterbacks, Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, transferring from the program once Lincoln Riley was officially named the head coach. They were able to bring in quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to replace him, which had many expecting him to be the unquestioned starter.
