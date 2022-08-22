ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice

Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The Tua Tagovailoa weapon Dolphins have ‘brought up’ to other teams in trade talks

The Miami Dolphins are expecting big things from Tua Tagovailoa and their offense after a number of changes in the offseason. The Dolphins brought in a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and also gave Tagovailoa a superstar wide receiver to throw to in Tyreek Hill, forming a dynamic duo with Jaylen Waddle. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki wanted a new contract but got hit with a franchise tag worth $10.931 million in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule

The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Giants WR selling Super Bowl ring

A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
NFL
Golf Digest

Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television

My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
NFL
TMZ.com

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Like To Fight Jalen Ramsey

If Tyreek Hill ever steps into a boxing ring, he knows exactly who he wants to fight -- Jalen Ramsey!!. The topic came up during a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show -- when the Dolphins star receiver was asked ... given the chance to fight anyone in the sports world, who would you box?
NFL

