Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice
Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
Mike Martz Says Justin Fields Needs to Be a Backup
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz slammed the current regime's talent and called for Justin Fields to be a backup with another team.
Rumor: The Tua Tagovailoa weapon Dolphins have ‘brought up’ to other teams in trade talks
The Miami Dolphins are expecting big things from Tua Tagovailoa and their offense after a number of changes in the offseason. The Dolphins brought in a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and also gave Tagovailoa a superstar wide receiver to throw to in Tyreek Hill, forming a dynamic duo with Jaylen Waddle. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki wanted a new contract but got hit with a franchise tag worth $10.931 million in 2022.
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Predicting Broncos' Plan at Inside Linebacker After Cutting Joe Schobert
What do the Broncos plan to do at inside linebacker?
Chiefs Agree to Amended Contract With JuJu Smith-Schuster
KC gives its projected top wideout the opportunity to earn some more money this season.
Report: Raiders may part ways with 2021 first-round pick
While NFL draft busts are not uncommon, it is rare that a team is eager to move on from a first-round selection just one year after making the pick. The Las Vegas Raiders, however, appear to be in that situation. The Raiders are considering “all options” for offensive lineman Alex...
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 26)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday, Aug. 26. This slate of games will feature one nationally broadcasted game on NFL Network, although all four can be watched locally as well. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule
The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
Ex-Giants WR selling Super Bowl ring
A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
Training Camp Updates on Waller, Pierce, Edwards and More
Following the latest training camp developments and their fantasy implications.
Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television
My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
Tyreek Hill Says He'd Like To Fight Jalen Ramsey
If Tyreek Hill ever steps into a boxing ring, he knows exactly who he wants to fight -- Jalen Ramsey!!. The topic came up during a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show -- when the Dolphins star receiver was asked ... given the chance to fight anyone in the sports world, who would you box?
