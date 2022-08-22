ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Weather Authority: Heat, humidity on the rise for Friday

PHILADELPHIA - Friday the humidity is on the rise and into the weekend, with very little rain to even out the conditions. Friday will see similar conditions to Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, marking Philadelphia’s 5th heatwave, under mainly sunny skies, but the humidity will be a noticeable change, making being outdoors more uncomfortable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress

MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
MEDFORD, NJ
fox29.com

Lower Providence Twp. accident kills 1

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after an accident in Montgomery County. According to officials, crews were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue, in Lower Providence Township Thursday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Located on scene, crews found a rollback truck and an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Ice Cream Love

Who doesn’t love ice cream?! Bob checked out Ice Cream Love, a new shop in Deptford, which not only makes fun sundaes, but also offers an ice cream bucket challenge.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Mill Creek Apiary

Bob’s seeing what all the buzz is about in Medford. He visited Mill Creek Apiary, a new store selling local honey, beeswax, and more, and learned all about the importance of bees.
MEDFORD, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Olney double shooting critically injures man; woman hospitalized

OLNEY - A double shooting has injured a woman and critically wounded a man in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood. According to officials, police responded to the 400 block of West Nedro Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the report of gunshots. When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims, a 23-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

