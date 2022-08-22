Read full article on original website
Weather Authority: Heat, humidity on the rise for Friday
PHILADELPHIA - Friday the humidity is on the rise and into the weekend, with very little rain to even out the conditions. Friday will see similar conditions to Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, marking Philadelphia’s 5th heatwave, under mainly sunny skies, but the humidity will be a noticeable change, making being outdoors more uncomfortable.
fox29.com
Troubling times as inflation hits Philadelphia ice cream truck owners
PHILADELPHIA - There is trouble in dessert paradise as ice cream trucks struggle to make ends meet. Radwe says overhead is killing her. "It cost me, like, 30 to 40 percent extra. 30 to 40. At the same time, the sales are not that much," Radwe said. Ice cream and...
fox29.com
Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress
MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
fox29.com
Lower Providence Twp. accident kills 1
LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after an accident in Montgomery County. According to officials, crews were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue, in Lower Providence Township Thursday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Located on scene, crews found a rollback truck and an...
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare after class left for field trip
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother says her daughter was left alone for hours at daycare after the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Dana Jones and her family picketed outside of Creative Kids Daycare Center in Mount Airy on Wednesday morning to publicize their frustration.
fox29.com
Ice Cream Love
Who doesn’t love ice cream?! Bob checked out Ice Cream Love, a new shop in Deptford, which not only makes fun sundaes, but also offers an ice cream bucket challenge.
fox29.com
Mill Creek Apiary
Bob’s seeing what all the buzz is about in Medford. He visited Mill Creek Apiary, a new store selling local honey, beeswax, and more, and learned all about the importance of bees.
fox29.com
Winner! Herr's reveals Philadelphia man as $10k-winner of 'Flavored by Philly' chip contest
PHILADELPHIA - Drum roll, please! Herr's has announced the winning flavor of it's "Flavored by Philly" contest - Long Hots and Sharp Provolone!. The flavor, submitted by Philadelphia beer wholesaler Ryan Reigel, was inspired by the legendary Philadelphia roast pork sandwich. Reigel says he tried the sandwich before going to...
Young Philadelphia baker selling product in grocery store pop-up event
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - An amazing opportunity for a young baker, as she will sell her goods inside some local grocery stores. It’s all thanks to a special program designed to give young entrepreneurs the leg up they need to get their businesses started. "I’m making oatmeal chocolate chip cookies....
fox29.com
4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home
A fight at a Falls Township playground left four people with stab wounds Tuesday night. After the fight, someone fired about a dozen shots into a nearby home that one of the groups had retreated to.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
fox29.com
Philadelphia school workers reach deal with School District of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A strike by service employees within the School District of Philadelphia has been averted as a deal has tentatively been reached. Workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ initially voted to authorize a strike August 19th. At issue was whether safety demands for the workers...
City offering $20K reward for info on 3 suspects wanted in fatal South Philadelphia triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal South Philadelphia triple shooting. Police say the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Warnock Street on August 5 at 10:30 p.m. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. Three people were shot, but a...
fox29.com
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Authorities say a 40-year-old man...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man, 20, shot while driving on I-495 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was shot while driving on I-495. Authorities say the incident happened early Friday morning, just before 3:00 a.m. According to police, the man, 20, was driving south on I-495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when...
fox29.com
Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help ID remains of man found 35 years ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The remains of a man were found 35 years ago in Ohio and state authorities have released images of facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The partial skeletal remains of "John Doe" were found on Sept. 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in...
fox29.com
Toddler reunited with mother after being taken in stolen car at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a toddler who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen Thursday evening in Philadelphia was safely reunited with his mother. The theft happened at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz avenues sometime before 6 p.m. The gas...
fox29.com
New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies
TRENTON, N.J. - In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday. According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents,...
fox29.com
Olney double shooting critically injures man; woman hospitalized
OLNEY - A double shooting has injured a woman and critically wounded a man in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood. According to officials, police responded to the 400 block of West Nedro Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the report of gunshots. When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims, a 23-year-old...
