OT Trevor Penning Injured in Saints-Chargers Preseason Game
The New Orleans Saints 2022 first-round draft pick was injured in the first quarter of the Saints-Chargers preseason game.
Watch: Bills backup QB Matt Barkley boots 53-yard punt against Panthers
Amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, the team chose not to let him play during their preseason tilt against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. With no other punters on the roster, the Bills turned to backup quarterback Matt Barkley to do the special...
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza releases statement denying rape claims
On Thursday night a disturbing report from the Los Angeles Times revealed a lawsuit against Buffalo Bills starting punter Matt
